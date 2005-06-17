Former Homeland Security Secretary Ridge to Speak at APCO Annual Conference

Washington, DC - The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International announced today that Former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge will be the keynote speaker at the APCO International 71st Annual Conference and Exposition in Denver, Co. in August.

On Oct. 8, 2001, Ridge was sworn in as the first Office of Homeland Security Advisor in the history of the U.S. In the words of President George W. Bush, he had the strength, experience, personal commitment and authority to accomplish this critical mission. The President established the Office of Homeland Security and the Homeland Security Council, following the tragic events of September 11. His charge to the nation’s new director of homeland defense was to develop and coordinate a comprehensive national strategy to strengthen protections against terrorist threats or attacks in the U.S.

Ridge was twice elected Governor of Pennsylvania, serving from 1995 to 2001. He kept his promise to make Pennsylvania “a leader among states and a competitor among nations.” Governor Ridge’s aggressive technology strategy helped fuel the state’s advances in the priority areas of economic development, education, health and the environment.

“The public safety communications community is still learning from the events of September 11 and we continue to enhance our programs for the sake of homeland security,” APCO International President Greg Ballentine said. “Former Secretary Ridge will be able to provide our members with a broader view of what we are working towards - a safer nation - and this will help strengthen our cause and the will of those behind it.”

The APCO International 71st Annual Conference and Exposition will be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Co., Aug. 21-25. Ridge is set to speak at the Opening General Session of the event on Monday, Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.apco2005.org. For a complimentary press pass, contact Courtney McCarron at mccarronc@apco911.org.

About APCO International™

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International, Inc. is the world’s oldest and largest professional organization dedicated to the enhancement of public safety communications. APCO serves the professional needs of its 17,000 members worldwide by creating a platform for setting professional standards, addressing professional issues and providing education, products and services for people who manage, operate, maintain and supply the communications systems used by police, fire and emergency medical dispatch agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.apcointl.org.