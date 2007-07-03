IPICD to Hold 2nd Annual Sudden Death, Excited Delirium & In-Custody Death Conference in Las Vegas

Henderson, NV—The 2nd Annual Sudden Death, Excited Delirium & In-Custody Death Conference focusing upon the latest medical research findings, theories, and legal issues about excited delirium, sudden death, electronic control devices, and jail suicide, which are of great concern for law enforcement agencies around the world, will be held on November 28-30, 2007 at the Imperial Palace® Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada. The three-day Conference is sponsored by the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc. (IPICD), Henderson, Nevada.

The 19 scheduled speakers include, but are not limited to such internationally-renown researchers, scientists, pathologists, and trial lawyers as Debra Mash, Ph.D.., University of Miami Brain Endowment Bank, Charles Wetli, M.D., the first person to identify “excited delirium” in the cocaine-wild 1980s, Vincent DiMaio, M.D. and his wife, Theresa, authors of one of the most definitive texts on excited delirium, Steven Karch, M.D., pathologist and author of several texts on drugs and cocaine, James Cairns, M.D., Deputy Chief Coroner, Province of Ontario, Canada, Chris Lawrence, Team Leader Defensive Tactics and excited delirium researcher, Ontario, Canada Police College, Jeffrey D. Ho, M.D., Emergency Department Physician, Hennepin County Medical Center, Theodore Chan, M.D. and Gary Vilke, M.D., both from the University of California—San Diego, Judy Melinek, M.D., Assistant Medical Examiner, San Francisco Office of the Medical Examiner, Mildred “Missy” O’Linn, Esq., experienced sudden death trial lawyer, Teri Himebaugh, Esq., jail suicide consultant, and Tom Neumann, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Emeritus, UCSD School of Medicine.

Conference topics include the latest research on excited delirium and sudden death, scientific causation versus fallacies, jail suicide, the role of the medical examiner, restraints and sudden death, positional asphyxia and how it has morphed into compressive asphyxia, current legal and evidentiary developments and issues in alleged positional, restraint and compression asphyxia deaths, legal defense strategies, handling expert witnesses, plus much more. The Conference flyer can be downloaded from the IPICD Web site: www.ipicd.com .

The 2006 IPICD Conference was sold out, so register NOW for this timely and important conference by visiting the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc. Web site at www.ipicd.com . Early registration tuition for the three-day educational conference is only $595 per person, and includes a workbook, CD-ROM, certificate, lunch on Wednesday and Thursday, and other materials. After October 30, 2007, tuition is $695 per person.

For more information about the Conference and/or the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc., please visit www.ipicd.com, e-mail staff@ipicd.com, or telephone toll-free: 866.944.4723. Early registration deadline is October 27, 2006.