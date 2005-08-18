Kenwood Announces the TK-5210 VHF FM & Digital P25 Portable Radios

Kenwood’s new TK-5210 VHF FM & Digital P25 portable radios introduce a new era of technological advancement and premium industrial design to meet the interoperating requirements of today and well into the future.

Encompassing many new milestones, the TK-5210 comes available in three models configurable for all agency levels of government service/safety, institutions, and utilities. They are fully “P25 compliant” out-of-the-box, meeting Project 25 TIA/EIA 102 Series land mobile digital radio standards established by the public safety radio community.

Newly designed operational features include: expanded high-resolution front panel display, all new immersion option, and specialized operating capability for tactical and environmental agency users. Like all Kenwood radios, the TK-5210 delivers renowned Kenwood audio whether in analog or digital mode.

Features include:

FM Analog & P25 Digital Conventional (Standard)

P25 Digital Trunking (Option)

5 Watts (136-174 MHz)

512 Channels/50 Zones

Renown Kenwood Audio

Advanced LCD & Controls

Emergency/Emergency Man Down

VOX Ready

Voice Annunciation

Tactical Group

Immersion Option (MILSTD-512.X, IP66/67)

FleetSync I/II

MILSTD 810 C,D,E & F

Windows™ Programming & Tuning

Easy Option Port

Kenwood Communications is a worldwide provider of mobile and portable radios and custom systems. For detailed information call Kenwood at 1-800-950-5005 or on the web at www.kenwood.net.