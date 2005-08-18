Kenwood Announces the TK-5210 VHF FM & Digital P25 Portable Radios
Kenwood’s new TK-5210 VHF FM & Digital P25 portable radios introduce a new era of technological advancement and premium industrial design to meet the interoperating requirements of today and well into the future.
Encompassing many new milestones, the TK-5210 comes available in three models configurable for all agency levels of government service/safety, institutions, and utilities. They are fully “P25 compliant” out-of-the-box, meeting Project 25 TIA/EIA 102 Series land mobile digital radio standards established by the public safety radio community.
Newly designed operational features include: expanded high-resolution front panel display, all new immersion option, and specialized operating capability for tactical and environmental agency users. Like all Kenwood radios, the TK-5210 delivers renowned Kenwood audio whether in analog or digital mode.
Features include:
- FM Analog & P25 Digital Conventional (Standard)
- P25 Digital Trunking (Option)
- 5 Watts (136-174 MHz)
- 512 Channels/50 Zones
- Renown Kenwood Audio
- Advanced LCD & Controls
- Emergency/Emergency Man Down
- VOX Ready
- Voice Annunciation
- Tactical Group
- Immersion Option (MILSTD-512.X, IP66/67)
- FleetSync I/II
- MILSTD 810 C,D,E & F
- Windows™ Programming & Tuning
- Easy Option Port
Kenwood Communications is a worldwide provider of mobile and portable radios and custom systems. For detailed information call Kenwood at 1-800-950-5005 or on the web at www.kenwood.net.