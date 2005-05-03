LAPD Authors.com Announces New Addition

Throughout its history, the Los Angeles Police Department has created innovation, leaders and sometimes scandal. With over 20 authors, the LAPD has produced more authors than any other law enforcement agency. From academic works to crime fiction, LAPD authors have informed, thrilled and mystified.

San Dimas, CA - David R. Jones, a retired Los Angeles police officer released his new book - Nogales Crossing. According to Raymond E. Foster, Editor, LAPDAuthors.com, “after four years as a Police Constable in England, David joined the Los Angeles Police Department.” As an officer on the street and a detective working undercover, he learned the ins and outs of the narcotics trade. His twenty-one years of experience on the streets of Los Angeles comes through in his vivid writing. According to David Jones, his characters, Shackleford, Perez and Driscoll, have two things in common: they attended the same LAPD academy class fifteen years ago, and worked diligently and honestly at their assignments. However, the lives of these conscientious cops are turned upside down as the Department and Feds try to destroy the trio. A conspiracy which includes members of a Mexican drug cartel importing cocaine into Nogales, Arizona, unfolds. Unfortunately, the cartel extends into unexpected areas of LA, putting family members in jeopardy. NOGALES CROSSING takes the reader on a roller coaster of emotions as a series of breath-taking incidents culminates in an explosive event.

On Saturday, April 30, 2005 from 10AM to 2PM, and Wednesday, May 4, 2005, from 2PM to 6PM, David will be signing copies of his just-released second novel “NOGALES CROSSING” in the Turquoise Room of the Madera Clubhouse, Quail Creek, Arizona. The event will take place between 10am and 2pm. To reserve a copy in advance, send an email to: nogalescrossing@hotmail.com

More information about David, his book and other authors of the Los Angeles Police Department can be obtained at www.lapdauthors.com