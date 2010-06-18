LAPD Works With American Military University as “Preferred School” for Higher Ed

Designation Gives LAPD Personnel Timely Access to AMU Degree Programs; Transfer Credit Arrangement is Explored



American Military University (AMU) announced today that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has designated it a “preferred school” for Department personnel who want to further their education and advance their careers.

AMU is a member institution of American Public University System (APUS), an accredited, online, university system serving more than 70,000 working adults studying worldwide. APUS offers 76 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in an affordable and flexible format

The LAPD designation follows a similar agreement between AMU and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) last year, which made AMU a member of the LASD University -- a consortium of colleges and universities whose mission is to provide LASD employees with a variety of accessible learning programs.

The LAPD agreement, recently signed by Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck last month, gives AMU a regular presence at the LAPD Training Academy, and allows AMU to be in direct contact with administrators, managers and officers seeking to learn about or enroll in one of the University’s many undergraduate or graduate degree programs. The agreement also calls for AMU to evaluate the programs of the LAPD Training Academy to determine if some of its programs would qualify for transfer credit, which would allow Los Angeles cadets and police officers to apply some of their professional development and on-the-job training toward AMU degree programs.

“Ongoing professional development and education is important in any field, but it is essential in law enforcement,” said Jeff Kuhn, director of Public Safety Outreach at APUS. “We look forward to working with the LAPD to ensure its personnel have access to high-quality and relevant degree programs, and help the Department further develop its leadership corps.”

Since its founding in 1991, AMU has graduated thousands of law enforcement personnel and police officers nationwide, who have enrolled in AMU bachelors and masters degree programs, including Criminal Justice, Management, Public Administration, and Homeland Security.

AMU Law Enforcement Education Coordinator Bettina Aschenbrenner , a retired LASD sergeant and detective who, like several of her colleagues, moved from active duty to introduce educational opportunities to LAPD personnel, added, “AMU is proud to be partnering with the two largest law enforcement agencies in Southern California to provide career-advancing, higher education opportunities to those who serve and protect us here every day.”

