Law Enforcement Associates Showcases its Enhanced Line of Homeland Security Products at the Annual National Cargo Security Council Conference

LEA Demonstrating Radiation and Explosives Detection Technologies as well as its Mobile Surveillance Platform and Chemical Decontamination Product at the NCSC Conference and Expo in Las Vegas

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. - Law Enforcement Associates Corporation (LENF.OB), a surveillance and security technology company, today announced it is demonstrating its full line of homeland security and terrorism defense products and technology at the National Cargo Security Council (NCSC) Conference in Las Vegas from June 12-16, 2004. LEA is showcasing its new radiation detection solution featuring rad-D technology, the EDK123 explosives detection kit, the Chem-BioShieldO decontamination wash and its recently announced mobile surveillance platform.

Law Enforcement Associates is demonstrating its new radiation solution, which features rad-D Technology from D-Tect Systems at the conference. The solution provides a higher level of security from potential terrorist threats including dirty bombs that range from miniature devices to large explosives including car and truck bombs. LEA’s radiation detection solution furthers law enforcement and security personnel’s ability to detect these types of bombs or other radioactive devices from entering secured facilities.

Also on display is LEA’s EDK123, a fast, reliable field test for detection of trace nitrates that are found in over 85 percent of all explosives. It provides a first line of defense in determining the presence of explosive residues such as TNT, dynamite, Sentex, RDX and ammonium nitrates. EDK123 is a simple test that can be deployed without any specialized training and produces results in seconds.

The Chem-BioShield decontamination wash, which was developed by Faurot Forensic Products to adhere to recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), is being showcased at the NCSC conference. The product has been designed as a first response decontamination wash for personal protection and rapid removal of chemical and biological agents including Anthrax, Tabun (GA), Sarin (GB), Soman (GD), Mustard Gas and nerve agents GF and VX.

Law Enforcement Associates is also demonstrating its revolutionary mobile surveillance platform at the conference in Las Vegas. The platform brings a new level of simplicity and mobility to inspection and surveillance technology and includes touch screen technology, remote monitoring, digital recording and storage, and advanced networking capabilities.

“We are excited by the depth and breadth of our homeland security and terrorism defense product lines,” said Paul Feldman, president of LEA. “Law Enforcement Associates is dedicated to providing products and technologies that enhance homeland security and provide a valuable first line of defense against terrorist activities throughout the world.”

About Law Enforcement Associates Corporation

Law Enforcement Associates, Inc. (LENF.OB), headquartered in Youngsville, N.C., manufactures and markets a diverse line of undercover surveillance products including a complete line of audio surveillance equipment. LEA currently markets to the Military, law enforcement, security and corrections personnel throughout the world, as well as governmental agencies, multinational corporations and non-governmental organizations. For more information on LEA, visit www.leacorp.com.