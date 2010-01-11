London Bridge Trading Co. to Sell HIGH GEAR™

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – London Bridge Trading Company, Ltd. (LBT) has signed a deal to purchase the HIGH GEAR™* brand from Blauer Tactical Systems USA, LLC. The deal goes into effect immediately.

LBT will manufacture, distribute and provide direct sales of HIGH GEAR™ training suits and accessories, including the Close Quarter Combat Chest Guard, Marking Cartridge Ready suit, as well as the Decon Zone sanitizing system, training guns and knife.

LBT has future plans to expand the HIGH GEAR™ line to address the needs of the military, government agencies, and law enforcement worldwide.

For more information, visit London Bridge Trading Company’s Web site at: www.londonbridgetrading.com, email highgear@londonbridgetrading.com or call (800) 229-0207.

Blauer Tactical Systems will continue to provide training, consulting & certification courses to military, law enforcement, and professional martial arts and self-defense instructors around the world. For information, visit www.blauertactical.com.

About London Bridge Trading Company

London Bridge Trading Company designs and manufactures tactical nylon equipment for military forces, law enforcement, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company’s product line includes: Backpacks, Water/Airtight Systems, holsters, slings, tarps, vests, mission assemblies, cases, covers and more. LBT takes pride in using top quality materials and strict manufacturing standards in the production of our gear, therefore we are able to provide our customers with the most durable and reliable equipment in the industry. LBT products are made in the USA.