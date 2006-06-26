Long Island University to Offer Master’s Degree in Homeland Security, First of its Kind in New York State, in September 2006

Southampton, N.Y. – Addressing the dangers of the post-9/11 world and the burgeoning demand for well educated and highly competent homeland security professionals, Long Island University’s Southampton Graduate Campus will offer one of the nation’s first master’s degrees in homeland security beginning in September 2006.

The Master of Science in Homeland Security Management was approved and registered on May 25 by the New York State Education Department. The 12-course, 36-credit program – the first of its kind in New York State -- is also Long Island University’s first fully online degree.

The program was recognized and commended as “one of the nation’s leading graduate programs in the Homeland Security/Homeland Defense field” by Dr. Paul Stockton, associate provost of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Course titles for the M.S. in Homeland Security Management include “Constitutional Issues in Homeland Security Management,” “Domestic and International Terrorism,” “Border and Transportation Security,” and “Weapons of Mass Destruction.” Students will complete their course work through assigned reading and writing and participation in threaded Internet discussion boards.

The master’s degree program is designed for busy professionals in such fields as law enforcement, emergency management, public administration and health care, the military and corporate security who wish to advance their knowledge and careers, as well as for elected and appointed officials at the federal, state and local levels and people with undergraduate degrees who are interested in a career in this growing field.

The faculty of Long Island University’s Homeland Security Management Institute are all highly experienced practitioners who hold doctoral degrees and have held high-ranking positions in such police departments as New York; Los Angeles; White Plains, N.Y.; Aurora, Colo.; and Queensland, Australia, as well as the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Northern Command. Among the faculty are four Fulbright scholars and five first responders to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Institute’s Board of Advisers boasts top names in homeland security including such innovators and leaders as Los Angeles Police Chief and former New York Police Commissioner William J. Bratton; Daniel T. Mullin, senior director for Security and Facility Management for Major League Baseball; New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Joseph R. Fuentes; Reps. Peter T. King, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee; and Steve Israel, member of the House Armed Services Committee.

According to Dr. Vincent Henry, associate professor and director of the Homeland Security Management Institute, “We’re thrilled and honored that our curriculum has been approved as the first Master’s degree in Homeland Security in New York State -- an academically rigorous and professionally relevant curriculum developed and delivered by professionals, for professionals. On a daily basis, our distinguished faculty of Senior Fellows roll up their sleeves and do the work they teach.”

The University’s Homeland Security Management Institute began offering a 15-credit, graduate-level, online advanced certificate in homeland security management in September 2005. All 15 credits of the advanced certificate curriculum are applicable to the new master’s degree in Homeland Security Management.

For more information about the master’s degree in Homeland Security Management or the advanced certificate, contact Dr. Vincent Henry at Vincent.Henry@liu.edu or Director of Graduate Admissions Joyce Tuttle at 631-287-8010 or Joyce.Tuttle@liu.edu, or log onto www.southhampton.liu.edu/homeland.