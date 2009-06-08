More than 100 agencies purchase Spillman

Public safety agencies nationwide use Spillman as a way to share data and reduce costs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Twenty-nine agencies purchased Spillman software for the first time, and 88 expanded their existing Spillman systems during the fourth quarter of 2008 and the first quarter of 2009.

Many agencies purchased Spillman’s Records Management solution, which they can use to create reports, track the location and status of evidence, and keep detailed records of traffic accidents, citations, and warnings. Using Spillman’s Imaging module, agencies will also have the ability to import, organize, share, edit, and create a searchable library of digital images.

Other agencies purchased Spillman’s Mobile Communications solution, which will enable them to access data, communicate with agency personnel, and search state and national databases while in the field. Using a laptop computer, officers will also have the ability to access alerts, warnings, and other tools they need to respond safely to calls.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 750 public safety agencies across the nation. Spillman provides a full range of software solutions, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.

Spillman Q4 2008 and Q1 2009 Sales

New sales:

· Black Diamond Police Department, Wash.

· Bluffton Police Department, Ind.

· Bluffton 911 Dispatch Center, Ind.

· Chewelah Police Department, Wash.

· Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department, Okla.

· Colton Police Department, Calif.

· Dalton Police Department, Georgia

· Effingham County 911, Ill.

· Effingham Police Department, Ill.

· Fry Fire District, Ariz.

· Granbury Police Department, Texas

· Islesboro Police Department, Maine

· Jeffcom, Wash.

· Kettle Falls Police Department, Wash.

· McPherson Police Department, Kansas

· Nacogdoches City Police Department, Texas

· Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, Texas

· Ossian Police Department, Ind.

· Peach County 911, Texas

· Preston Police Department, Idaho

· Richmond Police Department, Maine

· Saratoga Police Department, Wyo.

· Sierra Vista Police Department, Ariz.

· Sierra Vista Fire Department, Texas

· Sinclair Police Department, Wyo.

· Stockton Springs Police Department, Maine

· Sullivan County Corrections, N.H.

· Tubac Fire District, Ariz.

· Wells County Sheriff's Office, Ind.

