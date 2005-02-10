NarcScent - A New Weapon For Narcotics Agents

Fighting Fire With Fire

Ft. Myers, Fla. - NarcScent is a new smokeable product that when burned smells identical to burning marijuana. This product is normally rolled to look like a real marijuana cigarette and is used by narcotics agents to blend in with common drug dealers. Narcotics Agents throughout the country have always attempted to change their appearances while working street level narcotics. This is normally done in an attempt to trick dope dealers into thinking the cop is a typical drug user. Now cops can buy dope from dealers with no questions asked by simply driving up already smoking dope, fighting fire with fire.

NarcScent has two products, Sticks and Loose Weed. The sticks are commonly used for officer training and public awareness. The Loose Weed is commonly used by narcotics agents in undercover capacities and can used in any application as if it were real marijuana. NarcScent products are made from all natural ingredients and contain no THC.

For additional information, visit NarcScent on the web at www.narcscent.com or call us at (863)-612-0678.

NarcScent is a new product that was developed by a Narcotic Agent. The product was introduced to the Law Enforcement community last year and is currently being used successfully by hundreds of agencies throughout the United States.