National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum announces April 2022 Officer of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum (NLEMM) today announced Officer Matthew J.T. Flynn, of the Massachusetts Port Authority Police Department as the Officer of the Month for April 2022. Flynn was selected for this honor after a courageous rescue of a woman who jumped into frigid waters after experiencing emotional distress.

On March 26, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., Officer Flynn was on foot patrol inside Piers Park in East Boston. While walking near the Boston Harbor, he encountered a woman near the water who was visibly upset and standing outside the railing. As Officer Flynn approached, she threatened to jump. Flynn immediately engaged the woman in conversation and attempted to persuade her to come back over the railing, however, despite this attempt, the woman jumped into the Boston Harbor.

With the woman screaming that she could not swim, Officer Flynn radioed in a request for help and without hesitation, jumped into the 40-degree water to assist the distressed woman. Officer Flynn was able to successfully grab the woman and then swam with her to a nearby sea wall where he was able to keep himself and the woman afloat for 15 minutes until the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit arrived to pull them both onboard a rescue boat.

“Officer Flynn showed remarkable bravery that night in Boston, jumping into freezing waters, putting his life on the line while helping this woman in distress,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund celebrates his heroism and his dedication to the citizens of Massachusetts. His willingness to put others first serves as an inspiration to us all and we are grateful to highlight his story.”

The Officer of the Month Award Program is sponsored by the Police Unity Tour and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors the names of all of the 23,229 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.