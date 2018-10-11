New arrival: Sightmark’s Core Shot A-Spec Reflex Sight

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Sightmark’s Core Shot A-Spec is arriving during the fourth quarter of 2018 bringing precision, accuracy and reliability for avid shooters. The Core Shot A-Spec bridges the gap between a full-sized and mini red dot sight, making them a mid-compact sized red dot perfect for AR pistols and SBRs.

Sightmark’s Core Shot A-Spec is crafted from dependable and lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum. The FMS features two separate mounts, AR riser mount and a low-profile mount, while the LQD features a quick detach mount.

These are shockproof, IP55 water-resistant, have a scratch-resistant lens coating and feature a wide lens for quick target acquisition. Other features include slotted windage and elevation adjustments, digital switch controls, eight reticle brightness levels and night vision compatibility.

For more information, please visit www.sightmark.com or email us at mediarelations@sightmark.net.’

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.