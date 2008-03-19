PoliceOne Named Finalist for Three 2008 Maggie Awards from Western Publications Association

Top police Web site recognized in categories for Best Web Article, Best Web e-Newsletter and Best Web Column

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Police1.com, the leading online information and training resource for law enforcement, today announced that it has been named as a finalist in three categories at the Western Publications Association’s 2008 Maggie Awards.

Police1 earned the --- Best Web Article/Trade – “Behavior Traits that Get Cops Killed: Long Known, Still Ignored”, by Charles Remsberg; Best Web e-Newsletter/Trade & Consumer – “Police1 Member Newsletter”; and Best Web Column/Trade – 10-8: Life on the Line, with Charles Remsberg.

Both the Best Web Column and Best Web Article were evaluated based on criteria including usefulness of content to the target audience, use of a distinctive voice, creativity and clarity of focus. In the Best Web e-Newsletter category, judges evaluated entries based on timeliness of news and information, ease of understanding, organization and use of advertising content to provide value to readers.

“We are very proud to be recognized as among the top providers of original online content,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1.com. “PoliceOne has established itself as the top online resource for law enforcement professionals through our dedication to providing insightful, creative articles that address critical police safety and survival issues. This recognition speaks volumes about the dedication and talent of our editorial team.”

The Western Publications Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with the magazine publishing industry for over 50 years. The WPA receives more than a thousand Maggie Award nominations each year from publications across the Western United States.

The 2008 Maggie Award winners will be announced at the 57th Annual Maggie Banquet, to be held in Los Angeles on May 2, 2008.

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement Web site in the country with more than 212,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 120,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies.