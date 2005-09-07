PoliceOne.com And Memorial Fund Launch Strategic Partnership

Washington, DC – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) and Police1.com announced today that they have joined together in a multi-year strategic partnership agreement, allying two of the nation’s leading law enforcement information sources.

Under the agreement, visitors to the Police1.com website will have instant access to an archive of articles written by NLEOMF Chairman Craig W. Floyd, as well as access to the most up-to-date articles Mr. Floyd writes on law enforcement fatalities, safety, and the Museum. The articles will also be published in Police1.com’s Newsletter, circulated to 50,000 officers three times per week. In addition, Police1 will work with the Fund to develop sections of the Police1 web site that commemorate the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers and promote law enforcement safety.

The NLEOMF is the nation’s primary clearinghouse for information on law enforcement fatalities. The NLEOMF is also spearheading the creation of the first National Law Enforcement Museum. Scheduled to open in 2009, the Museum will tell the story of law enforcement in America from its earliest beginnings to its role in modern society. The Museum will be located at Judiciary Square, across the street from the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial.

Craig W. Floyd, Chairman of the Fund, states, “This agreement positions our organization—as well as those whom this organization represents—to meet our mutual objectives: To generate increased support for the law enforcement profession and to generate excitement and awareness about the National Law Enforcement Museum.”

Alexander Ford, CEO and President of Police1.com, notes, “We have always believed that supporting the Fund and the Fund’s mission is an exceptional way for Police1 to give back to the law enforcement community. We are excited about working with the Fund in our continued efforts to support and recognize law enforcement.”

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the one complete resource for Law Enforcement, with more than 70,000 registered Law Enforcement members representing more than 12,000 agencies. A secure website, Police1.com provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to keep officers safer and more effective on the streets. These resources include daily law enforcement news, expert articles, training information, officer safety alerts, chat rooms and secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to over 50,000 Law Enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers more than 75 product categories which cover Law Enforcement essentials such as Body Armor, Communications Equipment, Duty Gear, Tactical Products, Vehicle Equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com

About the Memorial Fund

The NLEOMF, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization established in 1984, generates increased public support for the law enforcement profession by permanently recording and commemorating the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers. The NLEOMF maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, which contains more than 16,000 names; is a leading organizer of the annual Police Week tribute to fallen law enforcement officers each May; promotes law enforcement officer safety; and serves as a clearinghouse of information about police officers killed in the line of duty. For more information on the NLEOMF, visit www.nleomf.com.

