PoliceOne.com Hummer Road Tour Visits Vancouver Police Department

The Police1.com Hummer Tour will stop at more than 70 police departments to expand education on officer safety through the live demonstrations of tools and resources available on the Police1.com site, which is secure for sworn law enforcement.

Pit stops along the Tour will coincide with:

* Free 1-day Police1.com seminars that explore how advancements in technology and education can benefit law enforcement and improve officer safety.

* First annual Police1.com and Blackwater Training Center National Patrol Officers Training Challenge, Sept. 25-28, 2000. The Challenge brings several of the top trainers and training organizations together to bring real world training for deadly confrontations to those who handle 90 percent of these incidents on the street and are first on the scene ahead of SWAT - the patrol officer.

Those with a high concern for officer safety support the Hummer Tour, including 25 leading law enforcement manufacturers and 11 trade associations, such as the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund - the largest law enforcement charity.