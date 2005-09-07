PoliceOne.com Hummer Road Tour Visits Vancouver Police Department
|WHO:
|
U.S.-based Police1.com is proud to sponsor the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) expedition team in the sixth annual Eco-Challenge Competition, which will be held in Borneo, Malaysia, August 21-31, 2000. Prior to the Competition, the Police1.com Hummer Tour will travel to Vancouver to meet the VPD Team.
This year’s team includes Constable Peter Alfred, a 10-year VPD veteran and 1996 Eco-Challenge team member; Constable Joanne Wild, a nine-year VPD veteran and dedicated half-marathon runner; Constable James Flewelling, a 3-year VPD veteran and former member of the 1998 Canadian National Shotokan Karate World Cup team; and Sergeant Ralph Stringer, a 16-year VPD veteran and team captain.
|WHAT:
|
Police1.com, the one complete resource for law enforcement, will stop to meet the Vancouver Police Department as part of its five-month 2000 Hummer Road Tour. The Tour delivers innovative and timely online and offline solutions to improve law enforcement officer safety.
|WHEN:
|
July 3, 2000
July 4, 2000
Justice Institute of British Columbia
|WHY:
|
The Police1.com Hummer Tour will stop at more than 70 police departments to expand education on officer safety through the live demonstrations of tools and resources available on the Police1.com site, which is secure for sworn law enforcement.
Pit stops along the Tour will coincide with:
* First annual Police1.com and Blackwater Training Center National Patrol Officers Training Challenge, Sept. 25-28, 2000. The Challenge brings several of the top trainers and training organizations together to bring real world training for deadly confrontations to those who handle 90 percent of these incidents on the street and are first on the scene ahead of SWAT - the patrol officer.
Those with a high concern for officer safety support the Hummer Tour, including 25 leading law enforcement manufacturers and 11 trade associations, such as the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund - the largest law enforcement charity.
|CONTACTS:
|
For onsite or offsite interviews, contact Julie Tauer at 415-716-9774.
|VISUALS:
|
Media is welcome to photograph or videotape the Hummer and crew.
|NOTES:
|
San-Francisco-based Police1.com is the one complete resource where more than 25,000 registered law enforcement members go for their content, community and commerce. A secure and free Web site, Police1.com provides industry-specific information that makes life easier and safer for law enforcement officials while also saving them significant time and money. Police1.com is committed to forming strategic partnerships with law enforcement organizations promoting charity, diversity and training. Visit the site at http://www.police1.com. Police1.com is The Praetorian Group’s first vertical hub. The Praetorian Group, Inc., is the net market maker for public safety, encompassing law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and corrections.
