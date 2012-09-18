Praetorian Group Completes Sale of the Calibre Press Street Survival Seminar to Lifeline Training

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading safety and security online media company, today announced the sale of the Calibre Press® Street Survival® Seminar to LifeLine Training, Ltd. Owned and operated by Jim Glennon, a veteran police lieutenant and former Calibre Press® lead instructor and director of curriculum, LifeLine will officially begin operating the Street Survival® Seminar in 2013.

Praetorian will coordinate previously scheduled seminars through the end of 2012 before fully transitioning Calibre Press® Street Survival® Seminar operations to LifeLine in 2013. The companies are also currently working on a possible cooperative arrangement between LifeLine and Police1.com to maximize the experience for anyone attending a Street Survival® Seminar.

The Street Survival® Seminar has been the leader in training, information and resources for law enforcement personnel for more than 30 years, and is recognized as the definitive in-person training provider for police officers in the United States. The Seminar assists more than 6,000 officers each year in becoming better prepared for deadly scenarios that are a part of their daily duties. The Praetorian Group has operated the Street Survival Seminar since its acquisition of Calibre Press® in 2006.

“We’re very pleased that Calibre Press and the Street Survival Seminar will be landing in capable hands, ensuring that future generations of officers will continue to benefit from the Seminar’s critical safety training,” said Alex Ford, CEO of The Praetorian Group. “Jim was a well-regarded instructor during his time with us, and we wish him the best in the new venture.”

LifeLine specializes in training professionals in both the public and private sectors, with the goal of teaching effective skills that are easily implemented and effective in the real world.

“We are very excited about the acquisition of Calibre Press and a prospective relationship with Police1,” said LifeLine Training owners Jim Glennon and Lisa Gitchell. We look forward to presenting the Street Survival Seminar with a cadre of instructors that include some of the absolute best in the country. Our goal is to continue the Calibre Press legacy that was started by Chuck Remsberg more than 30 years ago.”



For information on scheduling a Calibre Press® Street Survival® Seminar or other courses offered by Lifeline Training, please contact Steve Hirst at Steve.Hirst@lifelinetraining.com or (847) 833-5163.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 2.1 million public safety professionals every month and count more than 850,000 first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.

About Lifeline Training

Lifeline specializes in training professionals in both the public and private sectors. Our foundational belief is that in order for people to succeed, they must first recognize the extraordinary impact communication has on virtually every human endeavor. Whether working at the line level or charged with leading others, effective interaction skills are often the difference between success and failure and in many situations; literal life and death. The cornerstone goal of Lifeline Training is to create Smarter, Safer, and More Successful Law Enforcement Officers.

For more information on Lifeline Training, visit www.lifelinetraining.com.