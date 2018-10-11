Sightmark makes their mark with Improved LoPro Series

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark makes their mark by offering their redesigned LoPro family in Dark Earth finish. LoPro’s are a compact laser and laser-light combo attachment for your firearm, helping you with precision accuracy and rock-solid reliability. LoPro’s are the perfect attachment for accuracy while training, hunting, self-defense and even in low-light shooting.

Sightmark will add three models to the line in Dark Earth; LoPro Mini Combo Green Laser and Flashlight (SM25012DE), LoPro Combo Green Laser and IR-Visible LED Flashlight (SM25013DE) and the LoPro Mini Green Laser Sight (SM25016DE). Improvements consist of a new aluminum housing, protected windage and elevation adjustments and a thread-on and rotating pressure pad.

LoPro’s can be easily adjusted without a tool and feature a high intensity, variable LED flashlight to allow you to see in any situation. The low-profile design securely mounts on a rail with a screw pressure pad and can sit in front of most attachments without obstructing your view.

Visit Facebook and Twitter to learn more about Sightmark® products.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sellmark.net.