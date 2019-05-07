Streamlight® launches Portable Scene Light Ext

EAGLEVILLE, PA — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, introduced the Portable Scene Light EXT, a taller model of its Portable Scene Light, featuring a pole and rotating head that extend a full 84 inches high. With its extra foot of height and its 5,300-lumen output, the rechargeable high lumen light allows for complete scene light coverage from an extended height, improving worker visibility on the job.

Completely portable and featuring a narrow footprint, the Portable Scene Light EXT can be used almost anywhere by first responders and other professionals, from wide, open places to tight, confined work areas. Like the original Portable Scene Light (extends 72 inches), it features a 90 degree swivel neck, enabling users to aim the light beam precisely where it is needed for task lighting purposes, and can be fully deployed in less than 30 seconds. With stabilizing legs that provide balance on uneven surfaces or in windy conditions, the light also packs to a compact size for easy storage.

“The Portable Scene Light EXT offers the same extraordinary high lumen flood light and other features as the original version, but also provides an extended, 84-inch telescoping pole,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “The extra tall light keeps a scene lit up from above so that first responders, utility workers, military personnel and other users can perform their jobs without light shining at eye level, possibly obscuring their vision.”

The Portable Scene Light EXT uses six power LEDs and wide-pattern parabolic reflectors for a smooth flood pattern. It offers three levels of light intensity, ranging from a super-bright flood beam to a low setting with ultra-long run times that permit the light to be used throughout an entire work shift without having to recharge the battery.

On the high setting, the light delivers an incredibly bright 5,300 lumens, 42,000 candela and a four-hour run time, over a beam distance of 410 meters. On medium, it provides 2,500 lumens, nine hours of run time and a beam distance of 292 meters. On low, the light runs for 18 hours and offers 1,300 lumens, and a beam distance of 215 meters. A selectable diffuser permits users to choose between the two beam widths, which are available with all three lighting modes.

The Portable Scene Light EXT is powered by a zero-maintenance 12 volt, 14.4 Ah sealed lead acid battery that is rechargeable up to 500 times. The light can be charged to 90 percent of its capacity in 10 hours. Red and green LEDs provide charge status feedback and the light’s low battery indicator light detects when the battery is running low. The light also will run indefinitely from an external 12V DC or AC power source. A toggle switch allows users to switch between the battery and power source modes of operation.

Constructed from high-impact thermoplastic housing, the Portable Scene Light EXT offers weatherproof construction. It features an IP67-rated design for dust-tight and waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes. The light also is engineered to resist 40 MPH winds continuous in all directions with its head fully extended.

In the retracted position, the Portable Scene Light EXT measures 25.5 inches long, 11 inches high, and 6.5 inches wide. It weighs 25.5 pounds with included batteries.

Available in international safety yellow, the Portable Scene Light EXT comes with a heavy duty shoulder carrying strap, AC charger, 12V DC cord and Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. It has an MSRP of $1,354.13.