SureView integrates ShotSpotter technology into Its PSIM Platforms

Tampa, Fla. and Fremont, Calif. — SureView Systems, the leading open response platform provider for security operations teams, and ShotSpotter, a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced the integration of their intelligence-based flagship technologies.

The integration of ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection system with SureView’s Next-Generation PSIM, (Physical Security Information Management) platform, improves the ability of security operations centers (SOC) to effectively manage real-time responses to gunshots.

ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to reliably detect and accurately locate gunshots. Alerts are produced within 60 seconds of trigger pull and include the location of the gunfire, number of rounds fired, and details about whether there were multiple shooters or high-capacity weapons used. When paired with SureView Response, SOC operators can see a map showing where shots were fired and immediately view the closest live video stream to provide responding investigators with critical situational awareness before arriving on the scene.

Sam Klepper, ShotSpotter’s Senior Vice President, said the integration of gunshot detection offers valuable data for users of SureView’s cloud-based PSIM technology. “The combination of ShotSpotter’s gunfire alerts with SureView’s PSIM gives security operations teams the tactical information they need to respond and protect people in a single, manageable view of events,” he said.

Simon Morgan, Chief Product Officer of SureView Systems, said integrating the ShotSpotter gunshot detection was a natural enhancement of SureView’s next-generation PSIM platform.

“ShotSpotter’s technology provides a tremendous amount of information, providing the SOC and its field teams with the situational awareness required to best respond to gunshot-related events,” he said. “ShotSpotter is an immediate addition to our PSIM platform, helping SureView users make more sense of critical events.”

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) brings the power of digital transformation to law enforcement. We are trusted by more than 200 cities and 2,500 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes and help make communities safer and healthier. We are a leader in precision policing technology solutions and our platform includes the flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, and alerting system; investigative tools that immediately generate leads and streamline case management to accelerate crime-solving and improve clearance rates; and patrol management software that dynamically directs patrol resources to areas of greater risk to more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

About SureView Systems

SureView is an independent software company that does one thing; we create an open,intuitive, easy-to-use platform for Security Operation Centers (SOCs) built to improve security outcomes. With over 20 years of experience, we work with and support customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 corporations and public sector entities. Our Next-Gen PSIM platform is available in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, enabling end-users to subscribe to additional services as security needs change. The SureView suite includes three modules. Response provides a single interface for coordinating a real-time response to alarms and events. Field Operations seamlessly connects a field team with the command center and tracks critical assets. Cases is a flexible incident-tracking and investigation tool. Learn more at SureViewSystems.com