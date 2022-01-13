Tyler Technologies named to 2022 GovTech 100 List

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software andservices to the public sector, has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company for 2022.

The annual list is published by Government Technology magazine, a division of e.Republic Inc., and recognizes 100 companies focused onmaking a difference in state and local government agencies across the United States. The list is shaped by a variety of key market experts,government employees, investors, and Government Technology’s editorial team. 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year Tyler has been

recognized.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Government Technology as a GovTech 100 company this year,” said Lynn Moore,Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Tyler remains committed to helping the public sector create smarter, safer, and stronger communities through technology. Especially with Tyler’s historic acquisition of NIC Inc. last year, we are well positioned to bring more efficient and comprehensive technology solutions that will help connect citizens and their communities.”