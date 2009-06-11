LIGATT Security International Launches New Cyber Security Service for Law Enforcement

LIGATT Security International CEO Gregory Evans Appearing on the Michael Baisden Show to Discuss New Service, Identity Theft and Cyber Bullying

Atlanta, GA--(Marketwire) - CEO of LIGATT Security International (PINKSHEETS: LGTT) Gregory Evans announced today the launch of the company’s brand new service TattleTell. TattleTell is a service that allows individuals and law enforcement to be notified when an IP address is online or offline through email notification. Information included within the notification consists of: Online and offline IP address activity, Internet Service Provider (ISP), and a fingerprint of the computer in order to help identify additional information.

The new addition to the LIGATT Security Suites, TattleTell, originated as a brainstorming idea from founder Gregory Evans which arose from a conversation with an FBI agent in the Child Sex Crime unit. Law enforcement officials were monitoring a peer-to-peer file sharing service called LimeWire -- a place where pedophiles tend to upload child pornography -- then immediately disconnect from the Internet in an effort to keep this cyber crime from being tracked back to their IP addresses.

Prior to the launch of TattleTell, agents had no other option but to sit around all day and wait for the pedophile to get back online so they could gather the perpetrator’s information. Initially, this process would take hours, days, weeks or even months. TattleTell users pay a low rate of $9.95 for the service which includes 30 days of online activity monitoring.

TattleTell, the new addition to LIGATT Security Suites, is one of Evan’s four premier cyber security services. Other services offered through the Security Suites include: SPOOFNET, IPSNITCH and PORTSNITCH.

Evans will be appearing on the Michael Baisden Show, featured in 64 cities at 4:24 pm EDT on Wednesday June 10, 2009. In addition to discuss LIGATT Security International products and services, Evans will also be speaking on the highly controversial subjects of identity theft and cyber bullying.

For additional information about LIGATT Security International visit www.ligattsecurity.com. For additional information about Gregory Evans, visit www.gregorydevans.com.

