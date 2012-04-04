New EnCase Forensic Delivers Faster, More Efficient Investigations

Version 7.03 delivers improved performance, separate processor and built-in external review capabilities

PASADENA, Calif. – Guidance Software Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID), the World Leader in Digital Investigations™, today announced the availability of EnCase® Forensic version 7.03, the latest version of its industry-standard computer investigation software, featuring key enhancements to allow forensic practitioners to complete faster, more efficient investigations.

The new software now includes a stand-alone evidence processor that increases forensic processing capacity because it doesn’t tie up an EnCase Forensic license. With the separate EnCase processor, organizations can now dedicate a computer (or multiple computers) to processing evidence and can build up a backlog of processed evidence ready and waiting for investigation using their EnCase Forensic licenses. This means less downtime due to processing resulting in increased productivity and efficiency.

Also new in version 7.03 is the EnCase review package, which allows investigators to export evidence to a web-browser viewable document, providing an easy way for forensic examiners to share their findings with detectives, district attorneys, field agents or anyone else interested in the case. The review package also allows others who are not forensic specialists to review evidence, tag files and send their review results back to the forensic examiner.

Version 7.03 also includes significant performance improvements including the ability to process new artifacts such as unallocated space, Google Chrome Internet history, USB drive registry information and mapped and shared drive artifacts.

“Our customers have been instrumental in this software update, providing excellent feedback on where to focus our efforts,” said Jim Borecki, vice president, Forensic Solutions, at Guidance Software. “We’ve already had more than a thousand downloads of the new evidence processor, so we are confident that the enhancements in this version of the software will provide our customers with greater efficiency and the ability to handle more cases.”

Additional enhancements in version 7.03 include new and updated encryption support, usability enhancements, Google Chrome browser support and system information parser updates.

EnCase Forensic version 7.03 is available now for $2,995 plus software maintenance. EnCase Forensic version 6 users can request an evaluation license. For more information on the software, please visit http://www.guidancesoftware.com/forensic.htm.

About Guidance Software, Inc.

Guidance Software is recognized worldwide as the industry leader in digital investigative solutions. Its EnCase® platform, with more than 40,000 licenses distributed worldwide, provides the foundation for government, corporate and law enforcement organizations to conduct thorough, network-enabled, and court-validated computer investigations of any kind, such as responding to e-discovery requests, conducting internal investigations, responding to regulatory inquiries or performing data and compliance auditing - all while maintaining the integrity of the data. The EnCase Enterprise platform is used by numerous Federal Civilian and Defense agencies, more than 60 of the Fortune 100, and thousands attend Guidance Software’s renowned training programs annually. For more information about Guidance Software, visit www.guidancesoftware.com.