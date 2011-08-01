TriTech Software Systems Hosts Live Webinar: Getting the Budget You Need

Join representatives from TriTech Software Systems, Dell, and Maumelle and Gahanna Police Departments in a complimentary live webinar on Tuesday, August 16, 2011- 11am PT/ 2pm ET. During the webinar you will learn how to get the budget you need for time-saving and efficiency-building technology by proving the value and return on the investment for your agency.

Topics will cover:

Why ROI and value are important

Measuring ROI for RMS, CAD, and mobile

Proving ROI and value to your budget authority

Getting the budget

Real life lessons learned

Featured Speakers will include:

Lt. Mike Wilson with Maumelle (AR) Police Department

Lt. Jeff Spence with Gahanna (OH) Division of Police

Rodney Robles with Dell Rugged Computer Solutions

John Kitsmiller with TriTech Software Systems

Register on the TriTech Website or click here.

About TriTech Software Systems:

