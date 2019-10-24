5.11 Tactical expands Quiet Warrior Program

Tactical industry leader announces addition of guardian of the week and everyday hero programs

Photo/Ron LaPedis

IRVINE, Calif. – 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of tactical apparel, footwear and gear, announced today the expansion of its original Quiet Warrior program with the addition of the Guardian of the Week and Everyday Hero programs. The expanded initiatives allow the brand increased ability to provide recognition of the exceptional actions exhibited by professional departments as well as civilian individuals.

“Quiet Warrior was founded with the goal to highlight the professionalism, compassion, heroism and humility that drives public service professionals to go above and beyond the call of duty within their communities,” said Debra Radcliff, Chief Marketing Officer for 5.11. “Upon receiving the hundreds of entries over the past few years, we realized how many amazing people there are out there, and as a brand, we wanted to do more to let them know how much we appreciate their actions and selflessness.”

Quiet Warriors have historically been professional individuals - law enforcement, fire or first responders - who have gone beyond the call of duty during off duty hours. Guardian of the Week will recognize professional departments exhibit actions beyond the hours of or scope of public service. 5.11 will visit these departments around the county and award them with a Guardian of the Week plaque as well as a celebratory lunch and promotion on social media channels. The new 5.11 Everyday Hero program will recognize heroes who have gone above and beyond in their communities. @511Tactical will encourage followers to tag or share a story about an #511EverydayHero in their community.

“5.11 is rooted in servicing the public safety and military communities,” said 5.11 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Francisco J. Morales. “We are committed to serving those whose serve. We want to take every opportunity to help support and recognize the incredible contributions made by our nation’s law enforcement, fire, emergency services and military professionals to protect each of us and our communities as a whole.”

For more information on the Quiet Warrior online, please visit 5.11 Quiet Warrior. To learn more about 5.11’s Everyday Hero and Guardian of the Week programs, follow @511Tactical.

