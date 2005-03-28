Original S.W.A.T. Footwear: Title Sponsor of 2005 World S.W.A.T. Challenge

Salida, CA - The Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company is proud to announce its Title Sponsorship of the 2005 World SWAT Challenge (WSC), the world’s most elite SWAT competition. In addition, Original S.W.A.T. will be 2005 presenting sponsor of The LEOPARD Challenge, Firefighter Combat Challenge, and the Best Ranger Challenge.

“We are extremely proud of our title sponsorship of the 2005 Original S.W.A.T. Challenge,” stated Terry Mackness, founder and CEO of Original S.W.A.T. Footwear. “Since we started this business six years ago, we’ve developed our boots based on intense testing and subsequent feedback from some of the most respected members of the law enforcement community. We welcome the opportunity to support some of our most loyal customers.”

Dr. Jack O’Connor, Director of the WSC, expressed his jubilation in Original S.W.A.T.'s involvement: “We are extremely pleased to have Original S.W.A.T. Footwear as Title Sponsor. Not only are they are a first class company offering top of the line products to the law enforcement community, but their support of tactical units nationally is second to none. It is a perfect fit. Their footwear is fast becoming the most popular in law enforcement because they listen to the rank and file police officer. This will be very helpful to us as we grow the World S.W.A.T. Challenge.”

This year’s Original SWAT World Challenge will take place on April 1 -2 at the Front Sight Resort, just outside Las Vegas, NV. Front Sight is one of the country’s best weapons training facilities, offering weapons and self-defense training to law enforcement as well as civilians. The Challenge is preceded by a SWAT training symposium on March 30 that will cover topics such as SWAT Medicine, SWAT Training Standards, VIP Security Operations, and more.

The Challenge consists of 20 elite SWAT teams from around the world, competing in full-gear in eight live-fire events, including a pistol shoot-off, sniper challenge, “Bushmaster High Angle Hell”, and the Original S.W.A.T. Range Run. The majority of challenges will be head to head duels. The invitation-only event insures that only the best of the best earn the privilege to compete. The event will be taped for TV with both national and international distribution.

Original S.W.A.T was founded in 1999 with the goal of “building a better boot.” It has now grown to be one of the top providers of tactical footwear for law enforcement, military personnel, security, and public safety workers. Original S.W.A.T. stands for the most comfortable boot on the market, while retaining superior tactical performance. For further information, visit www.originalswat.com or call (209) 545-2500.