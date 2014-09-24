3 New Nightstick Xtreme Lumens Tactical Flashlights Feature Lightweight, Durable Polymer Housing

Dependable lighting is the hallmark of NIGHTSTICK®, the Bayco Products, Inc. brand of professional product lines, and the latest additions to the Xtreme Lumens (XL) family are no exception. Today, the company introduced the latest in this high-powered line of tactical flashlights, three compact models with a glass-filled nylon polymer housing that is lightweight and resists extreme temperatures for a comfortable EDC lighting solution. All XL Polymer Tactical Flashlight models are shipping and available now.

“The Xtreme Lumens line of products offers unbeatable illumination,” says Russell Hoppe, Nightstick Marketing Manager. “These compact tactical flashlights feature the durability and dependability our customers have come to expect from the Nightstick brand, with up to 800 Lumens, and with the added benefit of being highly portable and cost-effective.”

Ranging in size from just 5.5 to 6.25 inches, the newest members of the XL family of products are highly portable and weigh in at just 4.4 to 5.1 ounces. With a grip size of 1 inch, all three of these tactical lights are universally mountable and feature a large, textured tail-switch for quick engagement of their super-bright CREE® LED technology beams. The Nightstick Tactical Polymer series are all crafted from glass-filled nylon polymer housing, a material that is resistant to extreme heating and cooling from outside sources. Each flashlight has a drop rating of 2 meters, a waterproof rating of IP-X7, are designed with non-slip grip, and are chemical resistant. Their rugged design makes these products the ideal life-long lighting solution for professionals.

These Xtreme Lumens flashlights all feature a deep parabolic reflector to create a precise and far-reaching beam for both up-close and distant applications. Each product features a momentary or constant-on option, and the TAC-510XL has the added benefit of three user-selectable brightness levels and a disorienting strobe.

Specifics of each product in the series are as follows:



TAC-310XL (Non-rechargeable)

• Includes 2 CR-123 Lithium batteries

•500 Lumens

• Beam distance: 150 meters

• Run time: 1.5 hours



TAC-410XL (Rechargeable)

• Rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery included along with charger, AC & DC power supplies

• Can also be powered by 2 CR-123 Lithium batteries (not included) using the CR-123 Battery Carrier (included)

• 800 Lumens

• Beam distance: 205 meters

• Run time: 2 hours



TAC-510XL (Rechargeable)

• Rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery included along with charger, AC & DC power supplies

• Can also be powered by 2 CR-123 Lithium batteries (not included) using the CR-123 Battery Carrier (included)

• 3-setting brightness: High/Medium/Low, and Strobe

• Lumens: 800/350/140

• Beam distance: 205/157/99 meters

• Run time: 2 hours (H) / 3.75 hours (M) / 8.75 hours (L)

To find a retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/where-to-buy

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.