Holosun introduces enclosed pistol optic with forward-facing light sensor

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Duty pistols and defensive firearms demand an optic that performs regardless of weather, carry conditions or lighting. The EPS-CORE was developed in response to that reality. Instead of optimizing for range conditions or ideal lighting, this enclosed pistol sight focuses on consistency, protecting the emitter, stabilizing the sight picture and maintaining reticle clarity when a pistol is drawn from concealment or holstered through long shifts. The EPS-CORE takes this philosophy forward, offering enclosed performance explicitly shaped for environments where debris, moisture and unpredictable lighting can compromise open-reflex optics.

Enclosed design

At the foundation of the line is the EPS-CORE, built around a clean 3 MOA dot housed inside a compact, fully enclosed 7075-T6 aluminum chassis. The design shields the emitter from sweat, rain, dust and environmental debris, which can often blur or obscure the reticle on open designs. This makes the CORE especially suited for concealed carry, duty holsters or any role where a pistol is routinely exposed to the elements. The window geometry provides a stable and predictable sight picture, supporting fast alignment under stress and the K-series footprint ensures compatibility with many modern carry pistols.

Light sensor and brightness settings

The EPS-CORE relies on a forward-facing light sensor, enabling the reticle to respond to the target environment rather than the shooter’s surroundings. This is particularly valuable in self-defense contexts where a bright exterior doorway, dim interior room or angled light source can otherwise wash out a dot set to the wrong intensity. The EPS-CORE includes Shake Awake technology, which keeps the optic dormant while the pistol is holstered and activates it when the pistol is moved. Along with a long battery life and a protected side-loading tray, the EPS-CORE prioritizes readiness.

The EPS-CORE provides defensive shooters with simplicity and structured support, while maintaining the durability and environmental control that enclosed emitters are known for. Whether carried daily or issued for defensive readiness, the EPS-CORE offers reliability shaped around real-world conditions where clarity, power and consistency matter most.

Specifications

The optics is rated IPX8 for submersion and 5,000G for vibration. Working temperature range is ~-30 degrees to 60 degrees Celsius and the storage range is ~-40 degrees to 70 degrees Celsius.

The housing is hard-anodized black 7075 aluminum. The body measures 1.62 by 1.1 by 0.95 inches and weighs 1.06 ounces, with a mount weight of 1.18 ounces. Each click adjusts the point of impact by 1 MOA, with windage and elevation travel of plus or minus 30 MOA.

The optical system uses an LED light source at wavelengths of 650, 540 and 600 nanometers. It has 1x magnification, multi-coated optics, no parallax and unlimited eye relief.

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