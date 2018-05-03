BLACKHAWK! to unveil new holster and folding sight at 2018 National Rifle Association Annual Meetings and Exhibits

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — BLACKHAWK!, an industry leader in tactical products, will launch new products at booth #7530 during the 2018 National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Dallas, Texas, May 4 to 6.

The new MBOSS holster series from BLACKHAWK! combines the traditional materials of leather with a bold new look designed to offer style and appearance to any handgun. Designed to be an extension of you, MBOSS holsters deliver user comfort and adaptability to any situation. The unique surface blends the tactical look and feel with the everyday carry world to provide a holster that performs at any level. Offering the user multiple different positions of carry inside or outside the waistband, this line of holsters fits a wide variety of needs at an MSRP of $79.95.

The BLACKHAWK! Hybrid Folding Sight fuses a solid metal alloy core with an advanced co-polymer jacket to create a lightweight and extremely durable addition to any rifle. Both tough and lightweight, the hybrid construction eliminates excess bulk while providing tool-less windage and elevation adjustment dials. A steel A2 front sight post aids in accurate round placement, while a versatile rear sight aligns to the M4/AR15 A-frame front sight height. Boasting a magnetic twin aperture, the sight can be slipped up with a gloved hand, and holds tight under .308 recoil at an MSRP range of $59.95-$119.95.

BLACKHAWK!, a Vista Outdoor, Inc. brand, is committed to providing the best class of tactical gear. For more information, visit www.blackhawk.com.

