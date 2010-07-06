NTOA Recommends Insight Technology Products

National Tactical Officers Association Member Tested and Recommended Program

LONDONDERRY, NH- Insight Technology, the world’s leading provider of tactical lasers, illuminators, thermal imaging equipment, and red dot sighting systems participates and receives exceptional ratings in the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended Program. The NTOA is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the tactical professional informed, well trained and ready to handle challenges faced on a daily basis. The products tested and recommended by NTOA members include the AN/PEQ-2A Infrared Target Pointer Illuminator/Aiming Light, AN/PEQ-15 – Standard Power Advanced Target Pointer Illuminator Aiming Laser, AN/PVS-24A – Individual Weapon Night Sight – Image Intensifier, AN/PAS-27 – Individual Night Sight – Thermal, AN/PAS 23 – Mini Thermal Monocular, and the SU/PAS – 232 Clip-On Night Vision Device - Thermal.

The member tested information on Insight Technology products will be posted to the Member Tested product database on the NTOA website (www.ntoa.org). The reviews will be published in The Tactical Edge journal – a publication produced by the NTOA for the tactical professional. The highest rating for product scores is a 5.0 within the Member Tested and Recommended Program.

Jake Clever, Business Area Manager, Commercial and Law Enforcement of Insight Technology states...“The ratings on our products with the NTOA member reviews are impressive. Bringing safety and innovation to the tactical professional is imperative to Insight Technology. Participating with the NTOA Member Tested and Recommended program has been a great experience and we look forward to future reviews and opportunities with NTOA.”

After testing, members of NTOA gave the AN/PEQ-2A Infrared Target Pointer Illuminator/Aiming Light (ITPIAL) an overall score of 4.83. Members found this product to accurately and consistently hit a silhouette target at 100 yards away. They also found the laser to be effective in wooded areas, even with foliage and branches in the way. Specifically, a tester from California “liked the illuminator” and noted while in “IR” mode, the user was able to illuminate specific dark areas as needed. This allowed the user to keep both hands on the weapon when searching.

The AN/PEQ-15 – Standard Power Advanced Target Pointer Illuminator Aiming Laser (ATPIAL) received an overall rating of 4.72 by NTOA members. Users felt that the IR laser was exceptional and added a distinctive advantage on night time covert operations. The AN/PEQ-15 was found to be a great tool, according to testers, on night ops to help ensure positive ID location and subject ID in large groups. Snipers and perimeter units would make good use of this tool according to testers.

With an overall score of 4.9 the AN/PVS-24A – Individual Weapon Night Sight – Image Intensifier (IWNS-12) was found to be compact, easy to use, and efficient to carry. The intensifying properties of this product were excellent according to a tester from New Mexico, and allowed for identification of all at various ranges and distances engaged.

The AN/PAS-27 – Individual Night Sight – Thermal (IWNS-T) was very impressive, working in low light, total darkness, smoke and light rain. It received an overall rating of 4.63. This product maintained a great sight picture with both the red dot and rifle scope in use. The AN/PAS-27 was found to be very easy to use, with all operating buttons located on the top of the device. It was easy to change settings without looking at the controls, all while keeping both eyes on the target.

The AN/PAS 23 – Mini Thermal Monocular (MTM) received an overall score of 4.79 by NTOA members. A tester from Colorado found that the AN/PAS 23 had great features like facial recognition, moving man sized target detection at 500 meters, integrated marking laser, 2X digital zoom, external video jack, and a 4 hour run time. Another tester from California felt that the monocular was lightweight, compact and very powerful. The thermal optic detection is very precise and sensitive, allowing the user to make out foot prints in soft surfaces as well as hand prints on surfaces such as walls and wooden gates.

With an overall score of 4.82 the SU/PAS 232 Clip-On Night Vision Device – Thermal (CNVD-T) was found to work well during daylight, low light, total darkness, rain, snow, and smoke. The functions on this sight are not overly complicated, and offer the user straightforward options such as brightness, contrast, magnification (1X or 2X) and is easier to operate than most HD televisions.

About National Tactical Officers Association: Established in 1983 by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Captain, then – Lieutenant, John Kolman. Kolman hoped to provide communications links between SWAT units throughout the U.S. and, later, internationally. In 1996, the NTOA opened membership to all sworn active and retired law enforcement personnel and sworn correctional officers. Today, the NTOA is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the tactical professional informed, well trained and ready to handle challenges faced on a daily basis. Membership has reached 30,000 members, including 1,600 teams, and is still growing. The member services are growing into the areas of tactical data collection, equipment surveys, program reviews and training program and instructor development. For more information on the NTOA or to become a member please visit www.ntoa.org

About Insight Technology: Founded in the 1980’s, Insight Technology Incorporatedenjoys the long and highly respected heritage of the foremost developer and manufacturer of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment for the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and the commercial market. The company operates its state-of-the-art facility providing highly effective and innovative tactial devices for extreme environments, advancing the effectiveness of the warfighter and first responder. Insight Technology is an ISO-9001:2008 registered company headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire. www.insighttechnology.com