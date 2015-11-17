NY police get riot-ready with help from grant

By Kenneth C. Crowe II

Times Union

TROY, N.Y. — Newly equipped with riot gear, Troy’s police officers will train with their Albany and Schenectady counterparts next year to deal with out-of-control crowds, Chief John Tedesco said Monday.

He said the joint exercises would be designed so the officers from the three different jurisdictions would be able to work together if a riot arose.

Tedesco made his remarks at police headquarters as the department showed off the 12 riot shields, 12 riot helmets and eight LED flares purchased with a $5,025 grant from the Spirit of Blue Foundation of Chicago.

Troy is just receiving its first riot gear. Albany and Schenectady currently have equipment for officers to use in riots.

“Our goal is to have each of our officers equipped with a helmet and a riot stick,” Tedesco said.

Troy’s proposed 2016 budget includes a $75,000 allocation to purchase additional riot helmets, batons and shields for its 130-member police department.

The August melee outside Samaritan Hospital involving members of the family and friends of Ahziarh Carter, who was fatally shot, may have been an instance when riot equipment may have been used, Tedesco said. Troy police called for assistance from other agencies to deal with the situation.

More departments, Tedesco said, have been buying riot gear to handle possibly explosive situations. He cited as an example a verdict in one jurisdiction inciting protests in neighboring communities.

Sgt. Sam Carello wrote the application that led to the award of the grant for Troy from the Spirit of Blue, which received $100,000 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation to support 17 police agencies nationwide. Troy was the only Capital Region department to receive a grant.

Ivo Garcia, who operates several local Dunkin’ Donuts stores, and Ryan Smith, executive director of Spirit of Blue, presented the department with the equipment.

Copyright 2015 the Times Union