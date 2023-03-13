Bounce Imaging awarded contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection worth up to $15 Million

CBP using innovative 360° camera technology to expedite inspections at busy ports of entry and improve tactical situational awareness

BUFFALO, NY — Bounce Imaging, Inc. today announced it has received a five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to deliver advanced 360° situational awareness camera systems.

The contract, which is worth up to $15 million, includes the procurement of Bounce Imaging’s Explorer Unleashed 2.0 cameras - a 4G-LTE-enabled throwable, tactical camera that offers instant situational awareness in a rugged, softball-size ball.

CBP will also receive Bounce Imaging’s Recce 360 Minis, which offer the same 360° technology in a smaller, baseball size - as well as their Land Shark K-9 Camera systems. The contract has a base value of $300,000 and was awarded under the authority of CBP.

“Whether in container and confined space inspection or tactical scenarios, Bounce Imaging’s world-class imaging technologies offer the men and women of U.S Customs and Border Protection easy-to-use, rugged, and reliable surveillance solutions for the most challenging environments, allowing agents to do their important work more safely and more efficiently,” said Mark Fargason, COO at Bounce Imaging. “We’re proud of our partnership with CBP and excited to support the efforts of agents who serve at our nation’s ports of entry and land borders with our technology.”

Originally founded at the Harvard Innovation Lab and MIT, Bounce Imaging makes ruggedized sensor platforms that capture stabilized, omnidirectional video and audio data that is then stitched into a panoramic format that allows many users to look in many directions simultaneously and that can be shared over 802.11, 4G-LTE, or MANET networks. Bounce Imaging’s technology, which has been named a Best Invention by TIME, CNN, Popular Science, and others, allows for images to be stitched at a rate up to 200x faster than traditional methods while retaining an orientation regardless of how the system is thrown, mounted, or rotated. The company’s cameras can be mounted on a pole for faster inspections in large, tough-to-reach containers, as well as thrown into rooms and confined spaces. Video on the Unleashed 2.0

cameras is instantly transmitted on any Android or iOS device via Verizon’s 4G-LTE network.

For more about Bounce Imaging’s advanced 360° solutions for port security and tactical surveillance www.bounceimaging.com/homeland_security.

About Bounce Imaging

Bounce Imaging, founded at Harvard Innovation Labs and MIT, is the technology leader in stabilized, 360-degree cameras for first responders, US military special operators, and law enforcement customers, including elements of the Department of Defense, the FBI, US Marshals, Massachusetts State Police, and over 400 state and local law enforcement and fire departments in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Bounce Imaging manufactures its cameras in the United States with Lightspeed Manufacturing in Haverhill, MA and was developed in collaboration with its partners at Videology Imaging Solutions in Rhode Island. Since winning MassChallenge, Bounce Imaging has grown to over 20 employees, has raised an additional $4 million in venture capital, and was profitable in 2020. For more information, please visit www.bounceimaging.com.