Exalt Communications introduces carrier class, high capacity 4.9 GHz wireless backhaul systems

4.9 GHz wireless backhaul solution provides unique combination of capacity, security and availability

CAMPBELL, Calif. — Exalt Communications, the leading innovator of next generation wireless backhaul systems, today announced the introduction of its high-capacity, carrier class 4.9 GHz wireless backhaul solutions for public safety applications, such as video surveillance. The EX-i and EX-r 4.9 GHz wireless backhaul solutions, provide a unique combination of capacity, security, and availability in both all-indoor and all-outdoor configurations. The Exalt radios have been successfully installed by numerous public safety organizations in the United States.

“Our wireless equipment must provide guaranteed performance to ensure reliable public safety communications for the 700,000 residents that we serve. The Exalt 4.9GHz radios were the only carrier-class models available that could meet our requirements for IP video surveillance,” said Phillip Bissada, Information Technology Supervisor for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. “The installed Exalt radios have performed flawlessly.”

The Exalt 4.9 GHz wireless backhaul solutions are designed for the robust, mission-critical communication requirements of public safety organizations. The Exalt 4.9 GHz EX-i and EX-r wireless backhaul solutions are software configurable and boast the highest capacity in the industry, with up to 55 Mbps total aggregate throughput. The Exalt radios are also the only radios on the market that can be configured for both native TDM and native IP traffic, providing the most secure and cost-effective solution with 128 or 256 bit AES encryption and SNMPv3 management.

“The mission critical nature of public safety communications requires carrier-class solutions. The Exalt 4.9 GHz wireless backhaul solutions are ideal for public safety and homeland security applications such as video surveillance, which is one of the primary and most challenging applications in the 4.9 GHz band,” said Amir Zoufonoun, CEO of Exalt Communications. “The Exalt systems provide high user-throughput capacity and low latency for efficient, real-time transmission of video and data, as well as optimal spectral efficiency.”

The unprecedented spectral flexibility of the Exalt 4.9 GHz EX-i and EX-r radios enable the optimal utilization of the scarce 50 MHz spectrum in the 4.9 GHz public safety band and greatly assist in the planning and frequency coordination between neighboring public safety organizations. Features such as ExaltSync™ allow high-density system collocation of Exalt radios providing the ability to mount multiple radios and antennas in close proximity and frequency without self-interference. The ExaltSync feature allows public safety organizations to make best use of the allotted 4.9 GHz spectrum. In addition, capabilities such as spectrum analyzer, signal level histographs, flexible tuning, variable channel bandwidth, and transmission symmetry control, ensure the highest level of configuration support and flexibility for any application, especially in areas where frequency coordination may be a challenge.

