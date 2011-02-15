Broken Arrow Police Say “Thanks” to Drivers for Crash Drop

Broken Arrow Police extend a word of appreciation to Broken Arrow drivers for their role in reducing collisions in the year 2010. Collision data indicates a nine percent decrease in overall crashes in the city, including a twelve percent drop in non-injury collisions and a reduction of injury collisions by one percent. Although the City of Broken Arrow normally averages five fatal collisions per year, the year 2010 had only one traffic death.

Although there are many factors in the reduction of collisions in Broken Arrow last year, officials recognize the integration of an electronic citation program was one reason for the crash reductions. The number of citations issued by officers using electronic citations have increased forty-eight and one-half percent from January 15th, 2010 till January 15th, 2011. Citations issued by these officers increased from 7,389 from January 2009-2010 to 10,980 from January 2010-2011.

The implementation of the DigiTicket program through Saltus Technologies, LLC has also been a contributing factor in the ability of the traffic officers to increase the number of calls responded to by decreasing the amount of time officers spend roadside issuing traffic citations. Police administrators also found that officers using e-tickets increased other activity they were able to generate. Officers using the electronic citations investigated nine percent more collisions than the previous year and increased arrests by more than twelve percent when compared to the same time period.