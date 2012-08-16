digiTICKET eCitation System Saving Time and Improving Safety for Three Arkansas Police Departments

Benton, Bryant and Saline Law Enforcement Agencies benefit from complete electronic ticketing system

TULSA, Oak. – Saltus Technologies™, a leading provider of eCitation systems for law enforcement, announced today that digiTICKET has increased citizen and officer safety, while reducing cost in the cities of Benton and Bryant, and Saline County, Arkansas.

Saltus’ innovative digiTICKET eCitation system eliminates lost revenue due to handwriting errors, incorrect court scheduling and other manual data-input ticket issues. Furthermore, the digiTICKET eCitation system can be procured by agencies using a “pay for use” service model that requires no long-term contract or up-front budget expenditure, similar to the increasingly popular Software as a Service (SaaS) model used by most computer and network software companies.

Benton and Bryant Police Departments plus the Saline County Sheriff all choose to deploy “digiTICKET as a Service” during the last quarter of 2011, rather than select the legacy system recommended by the state and used at other agencies, due to the near-zero dollar impact to their approved budget providing the ability to deploy digiTICKET immediately.

Saline County District Judge, Mike Robinson said, “Our goal was to streamline the traffic court process from citation to judgment and eliminate as much paper as possible. digiTICKET has provided us with a clean, efficient way to start that process. They have been very professional and very responsive to our needs. We are extremely pleased with our decision to go with digiTICKET.”

Other key factors that drove the selection of digiTICKET is the simple user interface, ease of integration to existing court systems and the ability to capture data such as racial profiling metrics.

The “digiTICKET as a Service” program includes all the hardware, software, training, deployment support, software maintenance, paper, hosting and integration with existing RMS and Court Systems for one low Page 2 monthly fee; with no upfront costs. No long-term commitment or lease is required, so if the Agency isn’t satisfied for any reason, they simply send back the hardware and incur no further fees. Bryant Chief, Mark Kizer noted, “Since our deployment last year, we’ve been very pleased with digiTICKET’s performance, data interfaces, and ease of use. The system has reduced ticket errors and enabled us to speed up our court processing.”

Most Municipalities and State agencies continue to face smaller budgets due to lower tax revenues, so digiTICKET’s proven, documented ability to maximize officer efficiency and recover lost revenue due to the elimination of clerical errors is a critical force multiplier, especially for smaller agencies and police departments. digiTICKET’s ease-of-use and simplicity of integration to existing records management and court systems makes it very easy to implement.

digiTICKET is in use in eleven States. It’s already proven to be a key contributing factor in decreasing traffic accidents by over 10 percent while saving law enforcement agencies time and money.

