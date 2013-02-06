Saltus Technologies digiTICKET eCitation Solution First Public Safety Application Built with Motorola Solutions RhoMobile Suite

Tulsa, Okla., – Saltus Technologies, a leading provider of innovative electronic ticketing systems, announced today that public safety agencies deploying digiTICKET® now have a wider freedom of choice in mobility platform due to its work with Motorola Solutions. digiTICKET is available on the ET1 or other popular Android mobile devices through the license and use of Motorola’s RhoMobile Suite, a powerful cross-platform HTML5 development environment. Saltus is currently providing demonstrations of a pre-release RhoMobile version of digiTICKET, with an official release expected in Q2 2013.

“digiTICKET has advanced significantly in capabilities over the past several years,” stated Eric Fultz, president and CEO of Saltus Technologies. “We continue to focus on the needs of our customers, and understand that Public Safety agencies need more choices; in procurement options, price and mobile device capabilities. With RhoMobile, digiTICKET customers will now have choices offered by no other eCitation vendor.”

Local and state agencies continue to face smaller budgets due to lower tax revenues. digiTICKET can help agencies recapture lost revenue by eliminating human error – and dismissed tickets – from the ticket writing process as well as eliminating mistakes derived from illegible handwriting. Having the freedom to choose the right mobile device can reduce the cost of current eCitation offerings.

digiTICKET allows police officers to use a range of popular mobile devices as a ticket writer to scan a bar code on a driver’s license and quickly generate traffic, parking or code enforcement citations. The system is designed to save officers’ time, eliminate data errors and reduce administrative costs. The new platform allows agencies to use devices that can be leveraged for applications and purposes beyond eCitation, allowing agencies to do more with less.

“We are excited that RhoMobile is helping Saltus bring its first cross-platform public safety application to market quickly,” stated Leo Greeley, senior director, enterprise software & solutions for Motorola Solutions. “We are pleased that the enterprise capabilities inherent in RhoElements support the demanding needs of road side eCitation by law enforcement personnel.”

digiTICKET’s proven ability to increase officer productivity and recover lost revenue is a critical force multiplier; for both small and large agencies. Additionally, Saltus’ “digiTICKET as a Service” procurement option allows agencies to implement a customized eCitation solution with zero upfront cost and a low monthly fee per device.

digiTICKET has more than 2,000 end users in 11 U.S. states and has proven to be a key contributing factor in decreasing traffic accidents by more than 10 percent while increasing revenue by reducing errors, improving productivity, and eliminating manual processes.

About Saltus Technologies

Saltus Technologies is dedicated to developing and marketing mobile electronic ticketing solutions to public safety, government agencies and the private industry. Electronic ticketing can create an attractive return on investment when replacing the process of handwritten tickets. The leaders of Saltus Technology bring a heritage of mobile software development dating back to 1997. For more information, visit www.saltustechnologies.com.