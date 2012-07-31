Tulsa-based Saltus Technologies is Just the Ticket for Oklahoma Police Departments

13 Oklahoma agencies add digiTICKET eCitation Systems over past 12 months

TULSA, Okla. – Saltus Technologies™, a leading provider of eCitation systems for law enforcement, announced today that thirteen more Oklahoma Police Departments have recently added digiTICKET eCitation systems. The Bethany, Warr Acres, Enid, Achille, Blackwell, Blanchard, Okmulgee, Tuttle, Adair, Tonkawa, Chouteau, Big Cabin and Dewey Police Departments join a total of twenty-seven Oklahoma agencies that have adopted this safety-enhancing, productivity force multiplier. digiTICKET has clearly become the standard electronic

citation solution in the state of Oklahoma.

Since the Muskogee PD selected digiTICKET early in 2011, eighteen other Oklahoma police departments have recognized the significant safety and financial benefits derived from their officers spending minimal time issuing tickets on the dangerous roadside, maximizing patrol time and reducing administrative and clerical costs.

“digiTICKET was developed in the state of Oklahoma, initially with the help of Oklahoma police departments.” said Eric Fultz, President and CEO of Saltus Technologies. “In just three years, digiTICKET has quickly been adopted by both large and small agencies, which is a testament to digiTICKET’s value and ease of use – as well as the level of support our team provides. Our customer base has quickly grown to over forty five agencies nationally and digiTICKET is now deployed in eleven states.”

Oklahoma’s motoring public also benefits from the digiTICKET system. Violators, witnesses and victims also spend less time on the dangerous roadside. Municipalities with shrinking revenue can still maintain the same level of police, criminal and justice services due to automation of ticket issuance and error-free input into their court and judicial systems. The combination of increased productivity and elimination of traditionally lost fees often result in a net increase to monthly revenues for each municipality. Simply put, the digiTICKET eCitation system begins paying for itself almost on the first day of deployment.

digiTICKET is now in eleven states in the US. It’s already proven to be a key contributing factor in decreasing traffic accidents by 10 percent while saving law enforcement agencies time and money. Most recently, digiTICKET was selected by the Kansas Highway Patrol. Saltus will deploy their solution to 450 State Troopers and the State has made the solution available to all agencies in the State of Kansas.

About Saltus Technologies

Saltus Technologies is dedicated to developing and marketing mobile electronic ticketing solutions to law enforcement, government agencies and the private industry. Electronic ticketing can create an attractive return on investment when replacing the process of handwritten tickets. The leaders of Saltus Technology bring a heritage of mobile software development dating back to 1997. For more information, visit www.saltustechnologies.com.