Rekor selected by SecurePark Technologies to deploy cutting edge parking management solutions

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) (“Rekor”), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has signed a licensing agreement with SecurePark Technologies to enable the resale of Rekor’s cutting edge iP360 Parking Ticket & Permit Management Software Suite.

Built using cutting edge Microsoft technology, iP360 creates seamless and efficient processes for registered owner information management, adjudication management, payment integration, letter creation, and reporting. It also comes with a permit management module and can be integrated within a city’s handheld enforcement devices.

SecurePark will offer Rekor’s iP360 platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription model for parking operations customers. SecurePark’s customers include parking owners, operators and security companies in the United States and Canada who provide services to airports, schools, hospitals, hotels, transportation and property management (commercial, retail, residential) clients.

“Rekor’s iP360 platform is a robust parking, permit and violation management solution that our customers will benefit from when using with SecurePark’s mobile enforcement solutions. iP360 is easy to integrate, highly scalable and the licensing supports our SaaS based subscription model, making it affordable for all budgets,” said Shane Nolan, President, SecurePark. “We’re excited to partner with Rekor to offer cutting-edge parking technologies to our clients across the globe.”

The agreement with SecurePark represents further penetration by Rekor into the parking vertical. Last year it announced a licensing agreement with ParkSmart, a subsidiary of Coinamatic Canada, whose first deployment of the iP360 system is in the final stages of launching with the City of Ottawa. Once live, it will enable the city to manage and track parking tickets throughout the ticket lifecycle.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with SecurePark, a recognized leader in the parking management software industry, and to continue our penetration of this growing vertical. All around the world, parking operations supervisors are searching for more efficient ways to manage inventory and streamline the handling of permit issuance, payments, reporting, and more,” said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. “Rekor’s iP360 is an all-inclusive solution that enables the simple management of all aspects of parking operations, from a single dashboard. The selection by two leaders in the space serves as validation that our iP360 platform is the go-to solution.”

The combination of Rekor’s vehicle recognition systems with its iP360 platform creates a complete and scalable parking management solution. The system, powered by OpenALPR’s state-of-the-art AI-based software, allows additional capabilities such as gate access and fixed and portable camera monitoring using whitelist features. Data captured by the system can be used to create strategies to optimize parking management and enforcement, with more efficient oversight of residential, employee, and visitor parking. The powerful, dynamic platform can be used where any type of approved permits is valid. Customers have several permit management options including applying for a new permit for property including office building garages/lots, municipal garages/lots, convention centers, hotels, or multi-purpose developments.

To learn more about Rekor’s parking management systems, visit our website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it’s using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.