Kustom’s New LaserCam II Combines Lidar Speed Detection with Digital Photo Evidence

Kustom Signals has combined its Prolaser® III lidar system with a digital still camera for gathering photo evidence of speed violators. The LaserCam can be used in highly congested areas such as multi-lane byways. Unlike radar, the target reticle is placed directly on the intended vehicles for absolute precision.

The digital camera is mounted on top of the ProLaser III. The unit weighs only five pounds and can be used as a handheld unit on roads and overpasses. As a handheld unit, vehicles can be targeted through the heads-up-display or the unit may mounted on a tripod.

The vehicle’s speed, target reticle, and time of infraction are captured on the digital image. The date, officer’s name, and location can be added with a laptop. Digital images of violators are recorded on a memory stick and 128 images can be stored on a standard 64MB SmartMedia card. There is virtually no limit to the amount of captured images with the use of a PC. Images may be downloaded, archived, viewed, zoomed, and printed using a laptop, supplied software, and download cable.

