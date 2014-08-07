Using In-Car Video, the Internet, and the Cloud To Keep Police Officers Safe Is the Subject of CopTrax Live, Free Webinar

Plano, TX - “How In-Car Video can help keep your officers safe,” is the title of CopTrax Video Product Manager Bill Switzer’s live webinar scheduled for 10-11 am Central Daylight Time August 21.

“This free webinar will share some eye-opening methods of using In-Car Video, the Internet, and the Cloud to keep your Officers safe and help them do their jobs,” Switzer said.

Watch CopTrax “How In-Car Video can help keep your officers safe” video.



“Wouldn’t it be amazing, if there was an in-car video system that could stream live video, right from the vehicle to an Internet-connected Command and Control Center dashboard where a Chief, or any other high ranking officer, had the ability to be in his office, watching a situation unfold in real time, and being able to make life or death decisions on the spot?” Switzer asked. CopTrax can do all of that.

“Maintaining a chain of custody and being able to play back video from many sources is becoming hugely important. Departments are having to deal with video from the vehicle, body-worn cameras, interview rooms, cameras around the building, and now video from drones.” CopTrax even integrates Google Glass.



Register for CopTrax webinar.

CopTrax uses the patrol vehicle’s laptop as the dedicated processor, meaning the system only requires one or two cameras and a GPS antenna. File storage, archiving, and retrieval can either utilize Microsoft’s Azure, an ultra-secure cloud-based storage application, or the agency’s existing server infrastructure.

Since CopTrax is primarily a software solution, agencies will no longer have to purchase in-car video systems every time vehicles are upgraded. CopTrax is designed to work on In-Car Mobile Data Computers. CopTrax provides the following functionality:

• Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) with live video streaming

• GPS synchronized video recording

• Wireless offloading of video

• Automatic recording initiated by user selectable triggers

• Advanced labeling of video by incident type

• Video playback with mapping / tracking

• Dual high-resolution video cameras

• High-quality audio recording

The CopTrax system embeds geographic positioning data (GPS) into the video stream. Now, what the officer is seeing, hearing, and where they are seeing it is captured in real-time. Agencies have greater situational awareness, better asset coordination, and more accurate event recreation.

The CopTrax System’s Command and Control Center is accessible from any Internet-connected computer - at the station, the Chief’s office, even a computer located at a residence.

The Command and Control Center and Case Management System includes the following features:

• Displays the location of all devices (MDTs and smartphones)

• Video search and export by meta data

• Video playback with synchronized tracking data

• Event reconstruction and playback of GPS tracking data

• Geo-fenced areas and proximity markers

• Automatic email and text alerts broadcasting to officers

• Video retention policies with overrides for cases / incident reports

• Attach documents to cases / incident reports

• Crime maps



CopTrax is available through Stalker Radar’s network of Regional Sales Managers located in territories around the U.S. For more information, visit the CopTrax web site, CopTrax.net.

About Stalker Radar & Lidar

Founded in 1977, Applied Concepts, Inc., introduced the first Stalker Radar to the law enforcement industry in 1989. Stalker Radar is the dominant Doppler radar system and continues to lead the industry in technology breakthroughs and product innovations.