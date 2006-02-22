Ticket Board Inc. Takes Police Safety to the Next Level

Cleveland, Ohio: Ticket Board Inc. recently introduced its new and innovative lighted ticket board designed to increase police officer safety. The Ticket Board™ was created by seasoned Northeast Ohio police officer Tony Leanza. With over 20 years of police experience, Leanza has written his share of traffic tickets. “As a patrolman, I know the potential hazards and hassles of traffic stops, especially when they occur after dark,” he explains. “I designed the Ticket Board with these challenges in mind.”

The Ticket Board™ boasts several key safety-enhancing features. First, it lights and magnifies the operator’s license so it is not only easy to read, but there is also no need to turn on the dome light or fumble with a flashlight. And because the license is firmly stowed on the board, there is no more dropping the license on the ground or in between the car seats. Four separate lights illuminate the writing surface so the ticket can also be clearly viewed without any external lighting necessary. In addition to this, the Ticket Board™ includes three LCD displays which indicate the current date and time as well as the next court date providing the officer with all pertinent information at a glance. Finally, the Ticket Board™ has holders for two additional driver’s licenses and these holders double as receptacles for accessories such a flashlight and a digital voice recorder.

The Ticket Board™ was designed with convenience and ease-of-use in mind as well. The board weighs less than two pounds making it easy and comfortable to use. The rechargeable lithium batteries are maximized by a 10 minute auto shut-off feature and can be recharged in the patrol car with the included DC adaptor or at the station or at home with an optional AC adaptor. It also comes with a hypo-allergenic, easy-grip pen that conveniently clips right to the board.

The Ticket Board™ is available in both right-handed and left-handed models and is covered by a 30-day money back guarantee. It sells for $64.95 plus shipping and handling and can be purchased at the Ticket Board Inc. website, www.policeticketboard.com or by calling toll-free 866-427-9950.