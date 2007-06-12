Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. To Sponsor National Law Enforcement Museum’s “Shoot/Don’t Shoot” Simulator

Judgmental Use of Force Simulator will Let Visitors Experience Law Enforcement’s Split-second Decision making Loop

Washington, D.C—Every day, America’s law enforcement officers make split-second, life and death decisions. When the National Law Enforcement Museum opens in Washington, D.C., visitors will be able to experience the urgency and stress of those decisions through Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc.'s “Judgmental Use of Force Simulator.” The $1.2 million partnership between AIS and the National Law Enforcement Museum will help to build the simulator exhibit area within The Academy gallery. Within the safety of AIS’s PRISim™ simulator, visitors will test their decision making ability in a variety of unpredictable situations.

In The Academy gallery, visitors will experience how police recruits are transformed from average citizens into law enforcement officers. This training requires recruits to learn a wide array of interrelated academic, physical and tactical skills to perform their future roles effectively. Roughly halfway through their training, recruits begin to put their newly acquired knowledge into practice as demonstrated in the Tactical Training exhibit. Recruits are trained to use a variety of weapons, including how to properly deploy less-than-lethal weapons.

AIS, Inc.'s PRISim™ Video-Based Judgment Training Simulator provides highly realistic use-of-force training that develops the skills required for personnel armed with both lethal and non-lethal weapons. The PRISim™ simulator delivers all the hard realities of a real life operational encounter: The judgment calls, indecision, sudden fear, partial understanding, blindside surprise, and eye-blink response even while being fired upon by the Shootback® cannon are all part of the training that condition trainees for the real world.

“AIS is very pleased to make this contribution as a tribute to the many law enforcement professionals who have made the ultimate sacrifice in fulfilling their duties as police officers,” said Ronald Enneking, AIS Executive Vice President. “AIS as a company is committed to providing the best possible training for people who risk their lives for us. We hope our contribution inspires other companies to make similar contributions to the National Law Enforcement Museum.”

The National Law Enforcement Museum is being built by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF). With support from the law enforcement community, private donors and corporate partners, the Museum will celebrate the vital contributions America’s law enforcement officers make to the nation, and will offer visitors a realistic view of many facets of the law enforcement profession. The Museum will be filled with hands-on activities, state-of-the-art interactive technology and rotating educational exhibits that will explore the past, present and future of law enforcement in America. It will also offer a forum for discussions on current and emerging trends in law enforcement and serve as a research repository for law enforcement safety.

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. (AIS) is a Groundbreaking Member of the National Law Enforcement Museum. AIS designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes Judgment Use of Force Simulators for law enforcement. For more information on AIS, please visit www.ais-sim.com.