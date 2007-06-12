Advanced Interactive Systems Launches QuickRangeTM with PRISim™ To Law Enforcement

Seattle, WA —QuickRange™ Modular Live Fire Training Ranges coupled with the AIS PRISim™ judgment simulator, provides a unique training environment wherein law enforcement professionals can combine live fire with video-based and CGI, interactive scenarios for optimum training realism.

Unlike traditional shooting ranges, QuickRange™ with PRISim™ is a modular live fire range specifically designed for law enforcement professionals, supporting standard law enforcement products within. The commercial, off-the-shelf purchasing process, along with the affordability, portability and convenience of QuickRange™ make it an ideal shooting range solution for law enforcement professionals. By eliminating problems associated with building a traditional shooting range (planning, budgeting, design, construction, installation, etc), QuickRange™ is the ultimate shortcut to having a high quality shooting range – within a few months, not years.

Currently in use by the U.S. Military, Local & Federal law enforcement agencies as well as commercial/private Corporations, QuickRange™ provides capability to shoot live fire in either Static, Tactical, or Dynamic configurations. The modular design is pre-engineered to ensure the highest quality and 100% ballistic containment and yet can be customized to the user needs, from 2 to 24 shooting lanes and lengths from 40' to 120' or more. The self-contained modular unit features complete heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems approved by OSHA, EPA and NIOSH. In addition, QuickRange™ is fully soundproofed, safety buffered, and can be placed either inside a building, or stand alone on its own with minimal site preparation.

For more information, contact Craig Mackey at (847) 462-8118, email cmackey@ais-sim.com or visit our website at www.ais sim.com. Click on Training Solutions and then Live Fire Modular Ranges.

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., (www.ais-sim.com) provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line. AIS manufactures PRISim™ training simulators for lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities, with installations in more than 60 countries. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBNRE (Chemical, biological, nuclear, radiological, explosive) hazard response tasks. Headquartered in Seattle, AIS is a privately owned company with offices in Monterey, California; Orlando, Florida, Chicago, Illinois; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Singapore, Malaysia; and Farnham, England.

