PoliceOne and Lexipol Merge, Creating Comprehensive Content, Training and Policy Platform for Law Enforcement

DALLAS, TX – PoliceOne.com and Lexipol, leaders in the law enforcement market, today announced the merger of the two companies to offer a single, comprehensive platform addressing critical education, training and policy needs for law enforcement.

The combined company will offer a range of content and solutions unequaled in the public sector, including a library of 200,000 articles and reports, 16,000 policies and procedures, almost 4,000 training courses and a network of digital media communities that includes PoliceOne.com , Corrections1.com and their respective Academy online training platforms. The company’s existing reach includes more than 7,000 departments and municipalities, with nearly 2 million public safety professionals and local government leaders who rely on both companies for mission-critical information, training and policies.

In an era of escalating threats to communities nationwide, police departments, public safety agencies and local government are struggling to more effectively respond, be better prepared and mitigate risks. These challenges require multi-faceted solutions, which often requires agencies to work with multiple systems and vendors.

The combined company exists to address that fundamental challenge, with a single platform offering robust content and product solutions that educate, engage and connect individuals, agencies, municipalities, insurers, organizations and the companies that serve them. Those solutions include online training and learning management, state-specific policies and procedures, grant assistance and marketing solutions. All are delivered through the company’s award-winning online communities, such as PoliceOne.com, which is the top online destination in the world for law enforcement.

PoliceOne founder and CEO Alex Ford has been named CEO of the newly-merged organization. He will be supported by an experienced management team from both Praetorian Digital, PoliceOne’s parent company, and Lexipol, including Michael Davis, current CEO of Lexipol, who will be joining the board of directors for the combined company.

“This merger joins two complementary offerings together in pursuit of our mission to use digital content and technology to revolutionize the way in which officers, departments, municipalities, companies and organizations keep our communities safe and reduce risk,” Ford said. “I’m excited to work with our talented combined team to solve the many critical threats and challenges faced by our nation’s first responders and local government entities.”

“Helping law enforcement agencies protect their communities is at the heart of what we do at Lexipol. The addition of PoliceOne’s robust learning platform will increase the value we provide to our current and future customers,” said Michael Davis, current CEO of Lexipol. “We are excited to join forces in offering the most comprehensive policy and training solution available in the industry and to expand our reach to new markets.”

Lexipol was founded over 15 years ago by Gordon Graham and Bruce Praet, attorneys and former law enforcement officers with extensive experience in risk management. The company provides state-specific policies and related training for law enforcement, fire and rescue, corrections, probation and juvenile detention agencies.

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital has grown to support 2 million first responders and municipal leaders with access to articles, videos and training courses through 25 topical websites and e-newsletters and five learning platforms. In addition, its Grant Services division, which includes PoliceGrantsHelp.com, has helped secure more than $200 million in funding for public safety and local government agencies to date.

The newly combined company is owned by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm focused on acquiring and investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million.

To learn more, visit www.lexipol.com and www.praetoriandigital.com.

About PoliceOne

With nearly one million registered members, PoliceOne.com is the leading website in the world for law enforcement. PoliceOne provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. PoliceOne is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

About Praetorian Digital

Praetorian Digital is the leading platform for learning and content in the public safety and local government market, with a suite of tools dedicated to the distribution of trusted information and mission-critical training resources that help first responders and government officials better protect and serve their communities. Each of our brands – including PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, LocalGovU.com and Gov1.com – offer up-to-date news, analysis, workflow solutions and training as well as a grant assistance platform that has assisted departments and local governments in securing more than $200 million in funding to date.

About Lexipol

Lexipol is America’s leading source of state-specific policy and training solutions that reduce risk, lower litigation costs and improve personnel safety in law enforcement and probation agencies, fire departments and corrections facilities. Delivered via an online platform and mobile app, Lexipol’s content is continuously updated to address legislative changes and evolving best practices. Using accountability tools and integrated training, Lexipol provides a cost-effective way for agencies to enhance policy compliance and understanding, allowing leaders to focus more resources on serving their communities. With principal offices in Dallas, Texas, and Irvine, California, Lexipol offers policy management solutions to more than 3,500 agencies in 35 states. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.