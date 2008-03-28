REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Interact Business Group Addresses Collaborating Funding and Planning for Public Safety Training Centers

March 28, 2008 11:25 AM

Interact Business Group addresses collaborating, funding and planning for Public Safety Training Centers. Fire and law enforcement agencies are under extreme pressure to turn out highly skilled and well-trained personnel. Partnering with community colleges can play a key role in providing training facilities. Other agencies are planning to build new training centers or enhance their current facilities. Funding and operations of the training centers require a strategic business plan to assure success.

Read the articles that consider:

  • Who will oversee daily operations?
  • How will training be scheduled at the training center?
  • How will the curriculum be determined?
  • Is partnering with other agencies a good idea?
  • What will it cost to operate the center annually?
  • How will the training center be funded?

Learn what other law and fire professionals are doing to address their training center needs.