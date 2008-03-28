Interact Business Group addresses collaborating, funding and planning for Public Safety Training Centers. Fire and law enforcement agencies are under extreme pressure to turn out highly skilled and well-trained personnel. Partnering with community colleges can play a key role in providing training facilities. Other agencies are planning to build new training centers or enhance their current facilities. Funding and operations of the training centers require a strategic business plan to assure success.

Read the articles that consider:

Who will oversee daily operations?

How will training be scheduled at the training center?

How will the curriculum be determined?

Is partnering with other agencies a good idea?

What will it cost to operate the center annually?

How will the training center be funded?

Learn what other law and fire professionals are doing to address their training center needs.