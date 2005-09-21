Medical Team Evaluates Blauer Tactical S.P.E.A.R. System

DIRECT ACTION MEDICAL NETWORK (DAMN) provides detailed presentation on the medical & scientific foundation of the S.P.E.A.R. System. Here is their feedback:

“As physicians we have years of experience treating injuries that are the result of humans fighting other humans. We are also students of the martial arts and we have studied how humans fight for an equal number of years.

After participating in several of Tony’s courses, it is our opinion that the SPEAR system is the most anatomically and physiologically sound system of fighting available to the professional combatant. Tony Blauer’s SPEAR system is usable, effective and reliable because it is based on the intrinsic pathways of human survival physiology.

What makes the SPEAR System fundamentally superior to other combat systems is its utilization of instinctive human response to focus the fight back onto the initial aggressor of that fight. Thus, Blauer’s system trains the fastest possible reaction of the “fight or flight response” to become the fight response.

SPEAR supports the transition of “startle/flinch”, at the beginning of Blauer’s courses, into “startle/flinch/fight” at the end of the course. Thus, it is works with thousands of years of human neurological development, rather than against it. Anatomically, SPEAR is sound because it uses areas of the body that are least susceptible to injury to strike areas of the body that are the most susceptible to influence.

Compliance of the opponent, therefore, is obtained with the safest use of combative force that is anatomically possible. The SPEAR, when executed properly, is a safe and effective mechanism to defend self, influence opponents, and overcome an aggressor, rapidly with a measured response.

The SPEAR system is the most pragmatically safe way of responding to an attack. It makes sense from the medical standpoint because it intelligently utilizes intrinsic neurological pathways to effectively respond to unexpected attacks in a smoothly rapid way that dominates the opponent from point of first contact. It is used in the real world because it is grounded in fundamental anatomy and physiology of the human weapon system.”

- Robert C Smith, MD

Medical Director

Direct Action Medical Network

Alexandria Louisiana

