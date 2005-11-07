NEW WORLD RECORD SET AT 2005 LEOPARD CHALLENGE TELEVISED CHAMPIONSHIPS... catch it on OLN January 8th/12th, 2006.

November 15th/16th, 2005 at the Riviera Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas

North Olmstead, OH, TEAM LEOPARD may have brought home our largest prize … a ZODIAC RESCUE BOAT, but Sgt. Donald Nelson of Ft. Belvoir Military Police, VA brought home a NEW LEOPARD WORLD RECORD with a new official fastest time of 0:50:67!

Airing on OLN on January 8th and 12th, 2006 on National Television, the 2005 LEOPARD CHALLENGE CHAMPIONSHIPS hosted by Firefighter Brand and Arizona Tactical in Las Vegas, NV brought out competitors from across the United States and Canada to battle for amazing prizes and the title of LEOPARD CHAMPION! Check your local listings to watch for local air times.

The LEOPARD is a highly realistic police officer reaction drill which closely replicates a real life foot pursuit, officer rescue and suspect apprehension! In a relay style sports arena, officers must negotiate ten linked tasks beginning from the front seat of a police cruiser. A siren sounds and competitors explode from the front seat of the cruiser to jump over a 6-foot wall. They continue to negotiate stairs, crawl through culverts, shoot from several dynamic positions and then exhibit their speed-cuffing skills. On the home stretch competitors drag a 170 lb dummy 50 feet to simulate an officer rescue before racing to the finish line. And, all competitors negotiate the course wearing a full duty kit consisting of a vest, duty belt, standard equipment, and duty sidearm adapted to the Rovatec Bullite laser shooting and targeting system.

Top competitors included: first place female Rowena Edey from Toronto Police Service, Canada with a NEW FEMALE RECORD of 1:32:70 and first place male over 40, Milton Proctor from Deer Park, OH with 1:06:91. Honorable mentions also to Maryland State Police Team, Nellis SWAT, Prince Georges County Police, New Jersey State Police, and Springfield Police Department who took second place female and third place male over 40 categories.

There was lots of excitement as first place competitors received trophies, medals, and GOLD Championship Blueline rings! Other top prizes included: tactical carbines from DPMS Panther Arms, Body Armor from Paraclete, Original SWAT footwear, Drink! hydration systems, Gerber blades, Peerless Handcuffs, and cool-max competitor shirts from Tac Wear. Thanks to our friends at Police1.com for helping us spread the word.

Finishing its third season, the LEOPARD Challenge has reached over 150-200 police departments and has spanned many competitions across the U.S. and Canada. Check our website for regular updates and announcements on our 2006 LEOPARD schedule and how your police department may host a competition or attend our 2006 LEOPARD CHAMPIONSHIPS next year.

For Information or to Register Online: www.theleopard.org or email khaider@ontargetchallenge.com, or call 301-421-4433 x108