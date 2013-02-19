Fulcrum Target Systems Launches Portable Target System

The Fulcrum Target System is an ultra-portable, flexible, rechargeable dry battery-operated turn target and flip target control system. With a single wireless remote controlling up to 10 units, it will improve the efficiency of any tactical training sessions. Watch the demo video here or request more information on the Fulcrum Target System.

About Fulcrum Target Systems

We are the developers of the Fulcrum Target Systems specialized in combat training for military, law enforcement and any enthusiasts.