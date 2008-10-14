Savage Range Systems Awarded Patent for their Air Barrier System

Westfield, MA: Savage Range Systems, manufacturers of indoor and outdoor shooting ranges, bullet traps, target systems and shoot houses, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded U.S. Patent Number 7,434,811 for their Air Barrier System (ABS).

The ABS is designed for use with the dry Snail® Bullet Trap. A closed loop system uses positive pressure at the throat of the trap to create an air barrier that keeps the lead particles where they belong…inside the patented deceleration chamber.

The air flows within a contained system and recycles, requiring less air volume for circulation than competitive systems. This results in energy savings in addition to the prevention of lead particles discharging into the environment.

The Savage Range Systems’ ABS is recommended for indoor applications if a wet Snail® Bullet Trap is not desired.

To learn more about Savage Range Systems, please visit their website at www.SavageRangeSystems.com.

Savage Range Systems is a subsidiary of Savage Sports Corporation, which includes Savage Arms and BowTech.