School Violence Simulation Trainer to Counter Terrorism Task Force

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s Simulation Division today announced the delivery of a new training scenario to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Regional Counterterrorism Task Force (CTTF) for their Advanced Disaster Management Simulator, ADMS-COMMAND.

Originally delivered in 2006 with the ability to train multi-disciplinary first responder teams in dealing with many types of transportation-related accidents, HAZMAT (hazardous materials) releases and CBRNE (chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear and explosive) disasters, the CTTF’s ADMS- COMMAND system has now been upgraded with the ability to train SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) personnel in mitigating a hostage situation at a suburban high school.

The scenario, designed by CTTF subject matter experts with ETC’s ADMS curriculum developers, is an open-ended and dynamic simulation of a six- classroom high school building with over 100 students, teachers and administrators. The scenario presents a number of armed terrorists who have taken the school hostage. Responders must react appropriately and mitigate the developing situation to best avoid and minimize casualties. Since no ADMS scenarios are pre-scripted, the action and results depend entirely on the choices made by responders during the exercise. CTTF instructors have the ability to customize exercises on the fly to allow for different types of situations, including varying the number of armed hostage-takers, their tactics, the number of hostages and number of casualties. The virtual hostage- takers and hostages can be controlled by instructors or entirely by the simulator’s artificial intelligence engine in response to the trainee’s mitigation efforts. At any time, instructors can make injects like terminating a hostage, cutting facility power, changing weather or evacuating rooms. This scenario is also useful for training school staff and management teams in decision making under stressful conditions while working within emergency management procedures.

Marco van Wijngaarden, President of the Simulation Division, commented, “We are excited to progress our system’s functionality to include this important training capability which has been at the forefront of concerns about security in schools for several years. We believe that this type of simulation can be adapted and applied to many other areas where people could be threatened, such as banks, casinos, stadiums, cruise ships and airports. We’re looking forward to cooperation with experts, institutes and universities around the world to further develop scenarios in the public safety domain.”

About ADMS

ADMS, the Advanced Disaster Management Simulator, is a high fidelity interactive team training simulation platform that offers a proven methodology to provide realistic cost-effective synthetic incident and disaster management experience. Since 1995 ADMS has been used to train emergency responders around the world to better prepare to respond to and mitigate incidents. By presenting engaging, real-world environments and stressful scenarios, ADMS enables response and rescue personnel to perform and enhance team and individual skill sets at all levels of response. ADMS bridges the gap between table-top exercises and real world experience, and rapidly advances the effective coordinated response of multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional emergency responders during any type of major incident. ADMS is also used to test and validate emergency response and management plans, as well as various research applications. ADMS-COMMAND is the immersive, command and control training simulator built upon the ADMS platform. ADMS is also the core technology behind ADMS-DRIVE, ADMS-ARFF and ADMS-EOC. Training with ADMS helps to save lives and mitigate disaster’s impact. More information on the ADMS product line is available at www.ADMSTraining.com

ETC designs, develops, installs and maintains aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat and general), disaster management training systems and services, entertainment products, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing products, hyperbaric chambers and related products for domestic and international customers.

