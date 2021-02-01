Havis introduces all new solutions for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle

Havis is pleased to introduce a new suite of products to support the All-New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe! From vehicle-specific consoles and device mounts to K9 transport systems and more, Havis offers a “Dash to Bumper” line of purpose-built and innovative solutions that provide extreme officer protection.

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of in-vehicle mobile working solutions for the public safety sector, is pleased to introduce a new suite of products to support the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) and Special Service Vehicle (SSV).

Our updated collection of rugged solutions presents law-enforcement professionals with a “Dash to Trunk” line of purpose-built and innovative solutions that provide best-in-class comfort and ease of use.

“Chevrolet’s commitment to public safety is evident in the 2021 Tahoe PPV and SSV offerings,” said Chris Bernert, Havis Director of Sales. “Havis has worked diligently to meet their vehicle innovations with a worthy collection of aftermarket solutions.”

Various console heights, lengths, and widths are offered for the 2021 Tahoe PPV and SSV to meet diverse equipment and comfort requirements. An assortment of vehicle-specific, heavy-duty device mounts provides secure stowage for laptops, tablets, and other mission-critical equipment. Standard accessories such as motion devices, printer mounts, armrests, and cup holders, are offered to complete any vehicle upfit.

“Havis appreciates that the needs of public safety officers in North America vary by application and location,” said Brett Young, Havis National Sales Manager for Public Safety. “We are proud to offer American-made products supporting one of America’s leading public safety SUVs and providing for the different needs of officers across the country.”

Havis K9 inserts are available in standard or extended lengths, and a combination K9/Prisoner Transport is offered as well. Featuring black or white durable powder coat finishes, these K9 solutions reduce rattle, maximize visibility, improve operability, and increase versatility. These products are constructed to meet the safety and comfort needs of officers and their companions.

Vehicle specific rear storage mounts are available to support Havis’s modular storage line, consisting of easily stackable drawers with various size and lock options. Cargo plates and a cargo barrier for mounting and protecting valuable items in the trunk of the vehicle are also in development.

For more information and to see the complete suite of Havis products for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV and SSV vehicles

